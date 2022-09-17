College of Idaho running back steps through a tackle attempt by a Southern Oregon player Saturday in Ashland, Ore.
College of Idaho quarterback hands off to Hunter Gilbert in the Yotes' win at Southern Oregon on Saturday.
The College of Idaho football team saved the best for the second half Saturday.
The Yotes overcame an extended lightning delay and used three touchdowns from running back Hunter Gilbert for an impressive 42-24 win over Southern Oregon in Ashland, Oregon.
The victory vaulted the Yotes into sole possession of first place in the Frontier Conference at 3-0.
College of Idaho returns home Saturday to face Eastern Oregon. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
