Yotes Eastern Oregon

College of Idaho running back Allamar Alexander (20) evades a tackle during the game against Eastern Oregon University on Sept. 24 at Simplot Stadium.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The College of Idaho football team embarks on its shortest road trip of the season today, but hopes to return to Caldwell with a big prize.

The No. 12 Yotes take a two-hour drive up Interstate 84 to take on Eastern Oregon and with a win will return with at least a share of their fourth straight Frontier Conference championship.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments