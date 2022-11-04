The College of Idaho football team embarks on its shortest road trip of the season today, but hopes to return to Caldwell with a big prize.
The No. 12 Yotes take a two-hour drive up Interstate 84 to take on Eastern Oregon and with a win will return with at least a share of their fourth straight Frontier Conference championship.
The Yotes (7-1, 7-1 Frontier Conference) enter today with a one-game lead over Carroll, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain, all of which they have beaten already this season with two games remaining. If the Yotes win and Carroll loses at Southern Oregon, the College of Idaho will also clinch the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs, provided they stay ranked in the Top 20 until the end of the regular season.
The Yotes close the regular season next week with a home game against Carroll, which they beat 31-20 on Oct. 1 in Helena, Montana.
The past two seasons, the Yotes have won shares of the league titles, but missed out on the playoffs due to tiebreakers.
College of Idaho figures to be big favorites today against the Mountaineers (1-8, 1-7), who they beat 41-0 on Sept. 24 in Caldwell. In fact, the Yotes are currently on a seven-game win streak against Eastern Oregon, having not dropped a game to the Mountaineers since the season opener of the 2018 season.
When the two teams met for the first time this season, the Yotes picked up nearly 500 yards of total offense, with Allamar Alexander running for 145 yards and three touchdowns.