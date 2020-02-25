The College of Idaho women's basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night with a 62-48 loss to Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The Yotes (12-18) were within 39-38 with about a minute to go in the third quarter, when a Jane Nelson basket sparked a 11-0 run for the Mountaineers. A 3-pointer by Nelson early in the fourth quarter gave Eastern Oregon (22-9) a 50-38 lead.
College of Idaho seniors Emily Harwood and Mackenzie Royce-Radford ended their Yote careers scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively, while freshman Lexi Mitchell pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
PREP ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 35, MARSING 31: Nampa Christian knocked out top-seeded Marsing from the 2A District III tournament with an upset victory. The sixth-seeded Trojans (16-8) move on to play Melba in a winner-to-state game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Vallivue High.
Jacob Ankeny had 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks for the Huskies (15-8).
No Nampa Christian statistics were reported.
MELBA 47, MCCALL-DONNELLY 45: Easton Bunnell hit the game winner, helping Melba keep its season alive.
Caleb Fong had 23 points for the Mustangs (14-9), while Joe Reiber had 13 and Bunnell scored nine.
DJ Green led McCall-Donnelly (13-7) with 24 points.