Missing Persons bill signing

Gov. Brad Little shakes hands with Brandi Neal and Tyler Vaughan, the parents of Michael Vaughan, on April 27. The search for the missing 6-year-old boy continues.

 Laura Guido/Idaho Press

The search for Michael Vaughan, a 6-year-old Fruitland boy who went missing from his home on July 27, 2021, continues although progress has been made in recent months.

In November, Fruitland Police excavated a backyard and searched a home located at 1102 Redwing Street. While Vaughan wasn’t found, two individuals living at the home were arrested.

