The search for Michael Vaughan, a 6-year-old Fruitland boy who went missing from his home on July 27, 2021, continues although progress has been made in recent months.
In November, Fruitland Police excavated a backyard and searched a home located at 1102 Redwing Street. While Vaughan wasn’t found, two individuals living at the home were arrested.
Sarah Wondra, 35, who lived in the home when Vaughan went missing, has been charged with failure to report the boy’s death and remains in the Payette County Jail. Her husband, 30-year-old Stacey Wondra, is currently in custody in the Washington County Jail on unrelated charges.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff told KTVB that law enforcement believes Vaughan’s body was buried in the Wondras’ backyard and then moved to another location.
Huff also announced the identities of two more people thought to have firsthand knowledge of Vaughan’s abduction — Brandon Shurtliff, 30, who is believed to be somewhere in North Dakota; and Adrian Lucienne, 32, who is believed to be somewhere in Toledo, Ohio, floating between there and California.
Both Shurtliff and Lucienne were staying with the Wondras at the time of Vaughan’s disappearance, Huff said.
Even with four people believed to be involved in some way, Huff said there are more individuals out there with knowledge of what happened to the boy and where his remains could be.
Huff said that the Fruitland Police Department — along with the investigative help of the Idaho State Police, the FBI, and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue — are committed to finding Vaughan.
“We will not stop until we uncover the truth in its entirety.”