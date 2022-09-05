JW door knocking returns to Emmett

Susan Dodge returns to her door-to-door ministry in Emmett after a 30-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just in time to offer a new free interactive Bible study.

 submitted photo

Gem County Jehovah's Witnesses are resuming their trademark door-to-door ministry after two and a half years, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31 and in-person conventions are once again being planned for 2023.

