The more things change, the more they stay the same.
The Middleton girls basketball team is on its fourth coach in the last four years, but, despite all the turnover, the Vikings keep rolling.
Middleton was the coaches pick to win the 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular season yet again. The Vikings have won at least a share of the conference title in each of the last four years.
They won't, however, be the only SIC team to have a new head coach this season. In fact, four of the eight teams in the conference will have new faces in the head coaching chair this season. That includes a pair of conference contenders in Bishop Kelly, picked to finish second, and Nampa, picked third.
Can one of these coaches find success in their first season? Can Caldwell build on a district tournament title from last year? Or will one of the four schools picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference surprise everyone?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
COACH: Trent Harrison, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 17-8
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Payton Hymas, PG, jr.; Jensyn Maughan, SG, jr.; Casidy Fried, PF, jr.
NOTES: Harrison will look to keep the Viking machine rolling, and he has a deep roster which the coach says gives him the opportunity to rotate three or four players every three or four minutes. The coach credits Middleton's middle school coaches, as well as his predecessors, for coaching up the players and getting them ready for high school basketball. Hymas is a returning All-SIC honorable mention. But with at least eight players getting into the rotation so far this season, Harrison believes there is talent all over the floor for the Vikings.
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
COACH: Mike Griswold, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 14-10
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Ali Chatterton, G, sr.; Anna Schmautz, G, jr.; Addie Hiler, G, so.
NOTES: Griswold moves up to the Knights varsity coach after serving as their junior varsity coach. He will be helped by a pair of all-conference second-team players in Chatterton and Schmautz. Griswold says Bishop Kelly's key to this season will be its ability to score in transition. The Knights will be looking to get back to state for the first time in three years.
NAMPA BULLDOGS
COACH: CoCo Gall, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 11-12
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Piper Curry, G/F, sr.; Audrah Radford, F, jr.
NOTES: Gall, a former Northwest Nazarene basketball player, takes over a program which last went to the state tournament in 2014. The Bulldogs return a pair of all-conference honorable mentions in Curry, who averaged 10 points per game a year ago, and Radford, who averaged 11. Curry, who is committed to Lewis and Clark College in Portland, reclassified from the Class of 2022 to the Class of '21 over the summer.
CALDWELL COUGARS
COACH: Ashley Green, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 23-4
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Courtney Williams, PF, sr.
NOTES: The Cougars finished second in the SIC regular season a season ago, but beat Middleton in the district tournament game and won the third-place trophy at state. It was their second year in a row taking a trophy home from state. The Cougars graduated four all-conference players from that team, including SIC Player of the Year Jade Martinez. Green did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
EMMETT HUSKIES
COACH: Stu Peterson
LAST SEASON: 9-15
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYER: Jazzy Jenkins, G, sr.
NOTES: Jenkins was a second-team All-SIC selection for the second year in a row last year. Peterson did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
COACH: Neal Robertson, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 7-13
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Mia Nottingham, G., sr.; Mylie Mills, P, so.; Sage Myers, G/P, sr.
NOTES: Robertson says the Wildcats will be fairly young, with freshman Ellie Robertson starting at small guard, but there is some senior leadership mixed in. Nottingham, an all-conference honorable mention last year, figures to be the Wildcats' leader this year. She has a full ride offer to Blue Mountain Community College in addition to a track and field offer from Montana State-Billings.
RIDGEVUE WARHAWKS
COACH: William Rodgers, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 1-19
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.
KEY PLAYERS: Sarah Means, G, jr.; Jasmin Villa, W, jr.
NOTES: Rodgers becomes the fourth head coach in the five-year history of the program, which has won only six games its first four years. But he's no stranger to building a program. He took over a Caldwell team in 2014-15 that had just four wins the season before. By his second year, he had the Cougars in the state playoffs. He said in his first year at Ridgevue the focus is on making changes to help build a strong foundation for the future.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
COACH: Jordan Ax
LAST SEASON: 5-19
STATE PLAYOFF: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: Vallivue graduated its lone all-conference player from last year Jasmyne Boles, who was a first-team selection. Ax did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.