Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dust off your brooms for the 2nd Annual Emmett Witches’ Bike Brigade!

What the hex is a Bike Brigade or “Witch Ride?” It’s a fun and free women’s-only Halloween event that involves dressing up in creative witch costumes, decorating your “broomcycle” (bicycle), and going together as a group for a leisurely ride through historic downtown to toss candy and spread Halloween Cheer!

Recommended for you

Load comments