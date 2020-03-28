NAMPA — Construction on Interstate 84 in Nampa is expected to last through most of 2020, according to Idaho Transportation Department officials.
The construction is part of an ongoing project to expand I-84 from Nampa to Caldwell. ITD spokesman Jake Melder said the department envisioned an expansion project for several years, to account for current and future growth.
About $150 million has been allocated for an expansion of the interstate in Nampa, between the Karcher and Franklin Boulevard Interchanges in Nampa.
The expansion includes widening I-84 to four lanes in each direction, including three permanent lanes and one auxiliary lane for vehicles hopping on and off the freeway.
The work started with crews laying down cheap, temporary pavement along the outer lanes of I-84, Melder said. This allowed traffic to shift over so crews could focus on I-84’s median, where they are placing more expensive, permanent pavement that drivers will use once construction is complete.
In conjunction with the construction to widen the I-84 corridor, Melder said crews will also be working on improvements to the Franklin Boulevard and Northside interchanges.
Franklin’s projects are relatively minor compared to Northside’s.
“Northside will be a brand new interchange,” Melder said.
On the Franklin Boulevard Interchange, ITD plans to widen the eastbound off ramp and modify some traffic signals to allow two left-turn lanes onto the westbound on ramp.
ITD is planning to change the design of Northside Interchange from a diamond interchange to a single-point urban interchange, which is the design used for the Broadway and Ten Mile interchanges. The only difference is that Northside will have its traffic signals underneath the interstate instead of over it, though Melder said officials are considering placing the signals on the bridge.
Melder said he expects work on Northside Interchange to continue until late 2020.
CALDWELL
ITD has secured about $193 million to expand the I-84 corridor from the Karcher Interchange to Caldwell, but Melder said officials are still conducting an environmental review on the project. ITD does not have a tentative schedule in place for the construction. Melder last fall told the Idaho Press he doesn’t expect any work to begin before 2021.
ITD is preparing for construction on the Middleton and Ustick overpasses. Like Karcher Overpass, Melder said the projects will widen the underside of both overpasses to allow for extra lanes on I-84. Traffic on both overpasses will be closed during construction, but interstate traffic will be open save for a few brief closures.
“It will look very similar to Karcher Overpass,” Melder said.
Both projects are in their final design phases.