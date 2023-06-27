Idaho grows more than potatoes. Hidden in fields and acres of green lie two gems that the Treasure Valley is well equipped to produce: grapes and hops.
According to CFO of Opendorf Farms Corey Coles, Idaho is ranked number two in hops production in the United States. Part of that has to do with the dry climate in Idaho, which helps keep diseases and fungus away from the plants, Coles said. Hops crops are also daylength sensitive, but with the amount of hops Opendorf Farms produces, it seems the sun shines just right in Parma.
According to the Idaho Hop Growers Commission, in 2021, 9,694 acres of hops were harvested in Idaho, equating to just under 18.5 million pounds of production, which is just under $1.5 million in value. About 3,600 of those acres were from Opendorf Farms.
“I think there's a surplus of hops on the market, so there's actually acreage cuts in the industry trying to get rebalanced,” Coles said.
The hops industry is coming off a boom from 2012-2020, and is now meeting capacity, Coles said. But Idaho's economy remains bolstered by hops growers.
Coles is focused on educating the public about hops and agriculture.
“Even if people think they know where their food comes from, I still think they're shadowed by a smaller production, not commercial production, and they're not understanding how it's actually produced on a commercial level, to get to the point where we can actually feed the masses,” Coles said. “This is commercial, where we are producing significant volumes, whether it be hops, onions, cattle, everything. This is how we feed the world.”
His passion for hops and agriculture, Coles said, is similar to people who are starstruck when they see celebrities.
"It's better than seeing a celebrity," Coles said. "There's something neat about being tied to the food you're consuming."
Opendorf Farms is a third generation family farm that has grown hops and onions since 1948, producing over 3,000 acres of hops, 1,200 acres of row crops, and 800 head of cattle.
GRAPES
According to the Idaho Wine Commission, there were 38 wineries in Idaho in 2008. Now, there are over 70 wineries in the state, Owner of Huston Vineyard Gregg Alger said.
The industry is huge for the Idaho economy, Alger said.
According to the Idaho Wine Commission, the wine industry had a $210 million impact on the state in 2017, and produced 315,000 gallons of wine in 2020. Every dollar invested in the Idaho Wine Industry resulted in $260 of business revenue across the state.
“Because the wine industry is so layered and connected, the impact that our industry drives economically to a region is huge,” Alger said. “We bring in huge tourism dollars to a region, people traveling the country to come to wine country wine regions.”
Alger estimates 50% of people who visit their tasting rooms come from other states.
“A bottle of wine captures a place and time,” Alger said. “On the front label, it tells the whole story. It tells you the year that it was grown and every year is different.”
Co-Founder and Owner of Rolling Hills Vineyard Mark Pasculli said it’s a combination of soil and climate that makes for good wine grapes.
“We have the benefit of having really great soils throughout the entire Treasure Valley,” Pasculli said. “Those soils range from sandy soils all the way to volcanic soils, so there’s a real good variety in the types of soils that are present in the valley that are very conducive to wine grape growing and can have real positive impacts on varietals characteristics.”
During the summer months, Idaho has diurnal weather changes, giving grapes the benefit of having warm days and cooler nights. Hot days allow grapes the photosynthesis they need to grow, and cooler nights enhance their flavor, Pasculli said. Too much heat impacts the acidity of the grape, decreasing the fruit's quality, Pasculli said.
Those changes impact the wine’s flavor, just like the soil does, Alger said.
“That’s what’s beautiful about wine,” Alger said. “Every year is something special to experience.”
Agricultural land in Idaho is being significantly impacted by development and growth, Pasculli said.
“The important thing that the whole valley needs to consider is how to balance healthy growth, while preserving the character of Idaho and its agricultural history,” Pasculli said. “I would just encourage developers to work closely with the agricultural community to make sure that we're building a region that is mindful of its past and that creates an environment that's healthy for its future.”
Per capita, Idaho has always been one of the top wine consuming states in the United States, Pasculli said, and the demand is increasing.
“The biggest need the industry has right now is preservation of agricultural land at a price where it makes economic sense to plant wine grapes and grow wine grapes,” Pasculli said. “The demand is there, the quality of the wine is there, the quality of the fruit is there, it’s the additional planted acres that are needed.”
That said, Idaho continues to excel at competitions. In the largest wine competition in the northwest, Cascadia, 32% of Idaho entries won a gold or double gold medal, outperforming Washington, Oregon and British Columbia in terms of percentages, Pasculli said.