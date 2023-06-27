Support Local Journalism


Idaho grows more than potatoes. Hidden in fields and acres of green lie two gems that the Treasure Valley is well equipped to produce: grapes and hops.

Obendorf Farms hops

A hop field is tended to at Obendorf Farms in Parma, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

According to CFO of Opendorf Farms Corey Coles, Idaho is ranked number two in hops production in the United States. Part of that has to do with the dry climate in Idaho, which helps keep diseases and fungus away from the plants, Coles said. Hops crops are also daylength sensitive, but with the amount of hops Opendorf Farms produces, it seems the sun shines just right in Parma.

Obendorf Farms hops

Corey Coles, CFO of Obendorf Farms, looks over a hop field in Parma, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Obendorf Farms hops

A juvenile hop plant is carefully wrapped around twine at Obendorf Farms in Parma, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Obendorf Farms hops

Corey Coles, CFO of Obendorf Farms, looks over a hop field in Parma, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.3.
Bitner Vineyards

Grape vines fill a field at Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell, Monday, May 22, 2023.

