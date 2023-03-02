Regarding the March 14 School Levy election, I am outraged! I have been paying school bonds, levies and taxes for 83 years. I paid for the education of my kids, so why should I have to pay to educate yours? When is it going to stop?
The answer is never. I have 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, all educated in public schools, and I have a sister who has been a ward of the state for over 60 years because of severe birth defects. I could never have educated my children or cared for my sister by myself - it takes the entire community to raise a child and it is still my turn. I am more than willing to step up and take it. I will support this levy on March 14.
The levy will support critical building maintenance and staffing to make sure our children have safe facilities and resources they need to grow into adults whose successful futures demand the educational foundation that will lift them above menial job opportunities. The projected $17 increase per year per $100,000 of taxable property value sounds like a better value than allowing our schools to further deteriorate causing us to spend far more to rebuild new schools to take their places.
Lillian Katz, an International leader in early childhood education said it best, "Each of us must come to care about everyone else's children. We must recognize that the welfare of our children and grandchildren is ultimately linked to the welfare of all other people's children. After all, when one of our children needs life-saving surgery, someone else's child will perform it. If one of our children is threatened or harmed by violence, someone else's child will be responsible for the violent act. The good life for our own children can be secured only if a good life is also secured for all other people's children."