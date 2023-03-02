Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Regarding the March 14 School Levy election, I am outraged! I have been paying school bonds, levies and taxes for 83 years. I paid for the education of my kids, so why should I have to pay to educate yours? When is it going to stop?

The answer is never. I have 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, all educated in public schools, and I have a sister who has been a ward of the state for over 60 years because of severe birth defects. I could never have educated my children or cared for my sister by myself - it takes the entire community to raise a child and it is still my turn. I am more than willing to step up and take it. I will support this levy on March 14.  

Recommended for you

Load comments