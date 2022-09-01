...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
This summer has been such a scorcher, that some nights it’s just been too hot to make dinner, let alone eat it. No amount of comfort food, finger food, fast food or junk food sounds appetizing. Even though I bring home the bacon, it doesn’t mean I want to fry it up in a pan. And certainly not bake it in the oven. Land sakes, it’s hawt!
I strive to live a creative life. I do! But I am not very creative when it comes to whipping up a meal in this heat. I cook. I do! To my credit, I have made some sumptous meals over the years. But this heat knocks any resemblance of me, even a slight one, to Julia Child or Betty Crocker or even the Swedish Chef from the Muppet Show. It wipes it right off the old butcher block.
I ask the same question when I step in front of my white GE Spectra stove that I do when sit down at my computer, ready to type up a masterpiece: “What’s my inspiration?” I mean, I know that one must eat to survive, but jeezaloo! Sometimes, I open the door to our fridge to begin the process of rustling up some grub, and my eyes glaze over and I forget why I’m standing there. After a minute, the fridge door chimes to let me know that it’s still open, so I shut it, feeling decidedly cooler than I was one minute prior, but not any closer to frying, boiling, baking, sauteing or microwaving anything for din din.
I have cookbooks. I do! I used to get much inspiration from them. Much! But besides it being too hot to cook, I believe it might have something to do with not having many mouths to feed. When my kiddos were home, they were fed in all kinds of weather. Really! There was no lack of 3 square meals at Casa O’Leary. My little acorns grew up to be mighty oaks!
But back to reality. This summer might have been a bummer in the culinary department of Casa O’Leary, but the cooler weather should be blowing in soon. Comfort food. Holiday food. It will all come out of my kitchen, inspired by heat that will come from my oven, and not from Global Warming. I can’t wait. Food. It’s what will be for dinner!