Tax relief is on the way, but the amount and the timing are still uncertain for Gem County residents. Rest assured, the relief will be reflected in your property tax statements scheduled to go out the end of November according to Gem County Treasurer Megan Keene. 

Keene, who is slated to provide those billing statements by the end of November for property tax payments due in December, says she thinks she will be able to make that deadline, though some of the larger counties in the State are not very hopeful. 

