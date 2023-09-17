Tax relief is on the way, but the amount and the timing are still uncertain for Gem County residents. Rest assured, the relief will be reflected in your property tax statements scheduled to go out the end of November according to Gem County Treasurer Megan Keene.
Keene, who is slated to provide those billing statements by the end of November for property tax payments due in December, says she thinks she will be able to make that deadline, though some of the larger counties in the State are not very hopeful.
"All counties have until the end of September to submit to the State the actual budgets from each of the taxing entities," Keene said. "The State then has until the end of October to certify those numbers. Once those numbers are certified we can solidify our levy rates. That step is easy. This year we then have to wait to hear from the State exactly what the amounts will be that are designated for Gem County to be able to credit those funds against the tax statements."
Keene says the State is indicating that it will likely be the second week of November before she will get those numbers.
One aspect that appears clear is the funding that has been designated for property tax relief specifically tied to schools.
According to a release from the State, Emmett Independent School District will be receiving $887,100.36. That money will directly offset that portion of the $1 million levy that voters approved in May.
ESD Superintendent Craig Woods says that dramatically reduces the ESD balance for taxpayers. "My estimated figures for taxes are $3.90 per hundred thousand," Woods said.
Both Woods and Keene caution taxpayers that whatever reliefs appears on their tax bills this year are a one-time only credits allocated by the legislature from budget surpluses and may not be there again next year.