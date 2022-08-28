Subscribe
Despite a brief break over the weekend, temperatures are expected to remain about 10 degrees above normal through Labor Day. Here's some reminders of how to deal with the heat.
• Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
• Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
• To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
• Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
• Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.