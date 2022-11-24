Wildlife

With big game animals at lower elevations, wildlife-vehicle collisions tend to increase during winter

Winter is already tough for deer, elk and other big game animals, and being near busy roads and highways can be deadly, so drivers are asked to keep a sharp eye out and avoid costly and potentially dangerous collisions.

Hitting a deer or an elk is hazardous to drivers and passengers, and often results in thousands of dollars in vehicle damage, not to mention a preventable loss of wildlife.

