“You are never too old to dream,” is more than an adage at The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care. It’s a philosophy and an incentive that helped dreams come true recently for five local veterans and the daughter of a veteran at the Emmett airport.
They each had the opportunity to take flight through the assistance of Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans. The event on Sept. 1 was the second ‘barnstorming’ appearance in Emmett by the national organization in cooperation with The Cottages.
After a brief ceremony held in the PR2TA hangar at the Emmett Airport, each of the individuals were provided the opportunity to take a sight-seeing tour over the Emmett Valley in the front seat of a open cockpit Boeing Stearman biplane. The Stearman was used primarily to train pilots in the 1930s and 1940s.
Each of the participants were taken aloft by pilot Molly Littlefield, with the Dream Flights organization. After the flight the seniors received a baseball cap autographed by Littlefield, posed photographs with the plane, and a poster and plaque, but mostly unforgettable memories.
The five veterans represented three branches of the armed services.
Daniel Tough, Emmett, served in the U. S. Army as a fixed plant repairman and with interest in radio electronics. After his honorable discharge he worked various jobs including much of his career as a boiler tender at a paper mill. Tough was particularly excited to take the flight as he is a licensed pilot himself.
LeRoy Richard Brown, Boise, also served in the U.S. Army. After enrolling in the ROTC program while attending the University of Idaho, he earned his fixed wing pilot’s license. He entered the Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1967. Brown was sent to Vietnam in 1969 where he served a 13-month tour. After his active Army service, Brown entered the Idaho National Guard as a Captain and served many years, including as an Instructor Pilot.
Larry Katz, Middleton, served in the U.S. Navy in the mid-1950s. While in the Navy he served as an electrician on an aircraft carrier and during his four years of service got to see much of Europe and Cuba.
Harold Swartley, Meridian, served in the U.S. Army eventually attaining the rank of Sergeant Major. He served two years of active duty and 20 years in the Army Reserve, receiving the Meritorious Service Award in 1985.
Doyle Nixon, Meridian, served in the U.S. Air Force. Drafted during the Korean War shortly after getting married in 1952, Nixon did his training in Illinois but then served the remainder of his service time at Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Added to the five veterans for the flight experience in Emmett was Beverly Morgan. Morgan was allowed to take the flight in honor of her father who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima near the end of World War II. As she prepared for takeoff, Morgan sang the Marine Corp Hymn bringing representation to all four services during the day.
Dream Flight pilot Littlefield was brought to tears by Morgan’s musical prelude. “This is so touching, she is singing,” Littlefield told the crowd gathered to witness the flights and honor the veterans.
Last year, Dream Flights came to three airports in the Treasure Valley as part of a nationwide barnstorming blitz, providing rides to ten veterans in total. Last year’s honorees were all World War II veterans. Three have passed away since that opportunity.
This year Emmett became the lone Treasure Valley stop for the Dream Flight foundation flights supported by private donors, community support and locally by The Cottages, a locally-owned assisted living and memory care business with nine locations in the Treasure Valley including one Emmett.
The Cottages sponsors an on-going “Never to Old to Dream” program for its residents.
“We believe that no matter how old you are, you can do fun and amazing things,” said Cottages CEO Mark Maxfield.
In addition to the Dream Flights participation, seniors have also been treated to other experiences including ziplining and a formal restaurant-in-a-limousine ride to an Elton John concert.