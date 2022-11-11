A look at what events are taking place on Friday and this weekend to honor Veterans Day:
Meridian Rock of Honor: The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial located inside Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian. The 45-minute ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Seating will be limited, so the city asks attendees to consider bringing a folding chair or lawn blanket. The ceremony will be presented by Meridian’s American Legion Post 113, VFW Post 4000, and the city of Meridian.
Ling & Louie’s: The Asian bar and grill in Meridian is teaming up with Operation Grateful Hearts to celebrate all veterans and active military. The Warrior Weekend – scheduled for Friday through Sunday – will feature:
• 20% off on food purchases for veterans and active military
• A card for a free appetizer for veterans and active military for their next visit
• Table tents and information promoting Operation Grateful Hearts
• In-house customer donations to Operation Grateful Hearts for the weekend will be matched by the restaurant
Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall: The public is invited from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday to watch a Marching of the Colors ceremony and recognition of a local veteran.
Nampa Veterans Memorial: While the city of Nampa has no formal events planned, city officials invite the community to visit the Veterans Memorial located on the east side of Nampa City Hall. Additionally, all veterans and military members are invited to spend Veterans Day at the Harward Rec Center for a free day of recreation. There, they can play basketball, work out, swim in the pool or simply relax from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Warhawk Air Museum: This week, the Warhawk will host all veterans for free through Sunday. Free coffee and cookies will also be offered for anyone who visits the museum on Veterans Day.