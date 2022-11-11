Rock of Honor

Meridian’s Rock of Honor in Kleiner Park will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday.

 Shelly Houston/Meridian Parks and Recreation

A look at what events are taking place on Friday and this weekend to honor Veterans Day:

Meridian Rock of Honor: The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial located inside Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian. The 45-minute ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Seating will be limited, so the city asks attendees to consider bringing a folding chair or lawn blanket. The ceremony will be presented by Meridian’s American Legion Post 113, VFW Post 4000, and the city of Meridian.

