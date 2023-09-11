Idaho Vandals

Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer catches a pass during a game against Nevada on Saturday in Reno, Nev.

 University of Idaho photo

Idaho sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy connected with graduate transfer tight end TJ Ivy Jr. for a 75-yard score on the first play of scrimmage against Nevada at McKay Stadium on Saturday.

The play served as a message: the Vandals are for real.

