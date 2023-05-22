Caldwell constuction

A construction zone in Caldwell.

 Mariela Esquivel-Rodriguez / BoiseDev

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The rapid growth of both residential and commercial development in Caldwell has caused more than eight road closures this year.

The city of Caldwell said it understands how frustrating the construction has been and will be working to keep people updated on all the road work.

Recommended for you

Load comments