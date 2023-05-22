The rapid growth of both residential and commercial development in Caldwell has caused more than eight road closures this year.
The city of Caldwell said it understands how frustrating the construction has been and will be working to keep people updated on all the road work.
The city listed eight road closures in a news release with estimated completion dates, some not being until the fall of this year.
One of these includes the intersection at Ustick and Cleveland roads. Crews narrowed Caldwell Boulevard to two lanes instead of its usual four lanes for more than five weeks.
Traffic on Caldwell Boulevard will switch over to the south side of Cleveland Road the week of June 8 and will return back to its normal traffic pattern by September 15.
“It is a principal goal to minimize inconvenience to the traveling public,” city spokesperson Char Jackson said.
Jackson said in the release that the city had available funding in its 2023 budget for much-needed road improvements. This includes a series of development at intersections and utility improvements.
With the high number of deadlines approaching for the projects and having the funding, Jackson said it caused the city to have them all be undertaken at once.
“As your city leaders, we understand the frustrations many citizens are feeling in regard to the numerous roadway projects that are currently underway here in the city of Caldwell,” Mayor Jarom Wagoner said.
Jackson also stated the city works with contractors and gives incentives for early completion, and penalizes any late completion of projects. Many of them are scheduled for completion by this year.
“We want to ensure all citizens that we are working diligently with contractors and construction crews to see that these projects are completed in a timely manner so as to minimize these inconveniences as much as possible,” Wagoner said.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported the city of Caldwell was one of the fastest-growing cities, increasing in population by 5.2% last year. Caldwell was among the top places for population growth.
“This is an exciting time for the City of Caldwell, with the rapid growth of both residential and commercial development, and the city thanks you for your patience,” Jackson said.