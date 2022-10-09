University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter last week meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion, reports the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states.
He also says nothing has changed at the University of Idaho, not rules for classroom discussions, nor availability of birth control to students from campus health clinics, which are operated by a local hospital. The memo, from the university's general counsel to all employees, warned of potential criminal prosecution for instructors or other university employees who advocate for abortion; it also said condoms could be provided only for preventing sexually transmitted diseases, not for birth control.
Condoms continue to be available in restroom dispensers and campus offices, the president's letter said.
The UI is planning to release more information in the form of a frequently asked questions document to help employees understand the state’s laws, the Daily News reported. Green said in his letter that the university can’t make any guarantees about how the state will enforce its abortion laws.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.