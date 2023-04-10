Support Local Journalism


The Treasure Valley surpassed 800,000 people last year, according to the latest population growth data from the U.S. Census.

Last month, the federal government released the latest population counts for the nation’s more than 3,000 counties coast to coast. All but one of Idaho’s 44 counties saw population gains, with some of the top percentage increases coming in some of Idaho’s most rural counties while urban areas continue to add thousands. The Gem State gained just shy of 100,000 new residents since 2020.

