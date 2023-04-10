The Treasure Valley surpassed 800,000 people last year, according to the latest population growth data from the U.S. Census.
Last month, the federal government released the latest population counts for the nation’s more than 3,000 counties coast to coast. All but one of Idaho’s 44 counties saw population gains, with some of the top percentage increases coming in some of Idaho’s most rural counties while urban areas continue to add thousands. The Gem State gained just shy of 100,000 new residents since 2020.
Nationally, the numbers show booming population growth in the South and the West with college towns like Pullman, Washington, once again seeing steep population gains as students flock back to campus after disruptions from COVID-19. It also showed trends of residents moving out of major urban areas during 2020 and 2021 starting to reverse as cities largely return to their normal hum of activity and major employers press employees to be back in the office either full or part-time.
For example, Dallas County lost 22,000 people from 2020 to 2021, but gained 13,000 back from 2021 to 2022.
How much did the Treasure Valley grow?
If southwest Idaho seems more crowded than it did before the pandemic, it’s not just all in your head.
The latest population estimates show the counties of Ada, Canyon, Owyhee, Gem and Boise added 46,613 since 2020. This brings the greater Boise metro area’s population to roughly 811,000. And if you add in the nearly 30,000 people in Elmore County and those living in Payette and Malheur counties that make up the Ontario metro area, the entire Treasure Valley is hovering just below 900,000.
Ada County alone added 23,943 new people in the past two years and Canyon County wasn’t far behind with 19,959. When you rank county growth by percentage increase, Boise, Canyon and Gem counties were ranked 3rd, 6th and 12th statewide over these two years, respectively. Boise grew 9.45%, adding 720 new residents. Canyon County grew 8.6% and Gem, where Emmett is the county seat, grew from 19,126 to 20,418 in this period. This gave the rural county a growth rate of 6.7%.
The bulk of Ada County’s new residents came from 2020 to 2021, with Idaho’s largest county adding 17,950 in that year alone. This growth slowed from 2021 to 2022 when it added only 5,993 new residents. However, while Ada County’s growth slowed in this same time period, Canyon County added 7,291 new residents.
North Idaho seeing big gains
It doesn’t take many new residents to tip the scales in a small county.
Boundary County, located at the very top of the state near Canada, grew 10.6% since 2020. The isolated area brought in 1,288 new residents during these years at a time when north Idaho’s reputation as deeply conservative was a draw for residents of states like California, Oregon and Washington, which adopted stricter COVID-19 lockdown policies than the more laissez-faire approach in Idaho.
Other north Idaho counties, like Bonner and Benewah, also topped the list. Bonner ranked fourth for overall percentage growth with an increase of 9.4% and 4,309 new residents in the Sandpoint area. Benewah grew 8.8% and added 839 new residents.
The Coeur d’Alene area in Kootenai County also ranked high on the list with 7.1% growth since 2020 and 12,204 newcomers. This put north Idaho’s largest city at 10th on the list of fastest-growing counties during this two-year time period.