Summer is officially here when the History Channel rolls out “The Proof Is Out There,” its percolating docuseries. The show puzzles out the strange, inexplicable, seen and not believed, and sometimes the downright bizarre. Host Tony Harris is a seasoned newsman, an investigative journalist who rose the ranks at local news in Baltimore and Atlanta, then to CNN and Al Jazeera, until making a home in true crime investigation television before History snatched him up.
This third season sees Idaho Bigfoot expert Dr. Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State, returning to check out some Bee Hive State Sasquatching. Meldrum is part of the team that goes to Utah — a state full of skinwalker lore — for their Bigfoot sightings this season. Harris quickly assured The Idaho Press that the Gem State is on the horizon for future episodes, with season four already prepping for a July start to filming.
And we learn in our exclusive interview with Harris that there is no shortage of media to examine. Producers receive videos and photos and hear recorded sounds that defy explanation. Extraordinary claims need extraordinary proof. The “Proof” team relies upon academics, journalists, experts and scientists to follow the facts and to lead the discussion as the submissions roll in to producers. The verdict on the veracity (or not) is determined by a roster of experts who examine every aspect of the media. Then, in a structured and thorough presentation, the evidence, analysis and verdict are delivered for each segment.
The premiere covers new compelling footage of Loch Ness monster Nessie, the Pentagon files and the examination of the 2021 strange film where Navy pilots caught sight of a mysterious craft. Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence, is shown testifying and trying to determine what the UFO/UAP could be. The segment explains the essential “five observables” for determination. Harris said of the most apparent anomaly, “This object seems to be flying at Mach speed without any visible means of propulsion.”
As for Scotland’s Loch Ness, the deep lake (263 billion cubic feet of water) truly has mysteries that confound many scientists who have not ruled out a lake monster of sorts living in the depths. Also, on the premiere, what looks to be a stone paved road is discovered at 3,375 feet below sea level. The amazing video shows how changeable the Earth is from seismic and volcanic activity. It also posits that sunken civilizations like the fabled Atlantis are likely accurate. Also covered are the random booming “sky quakes” like the one recorded in Pittsburgh in 2022 and the scientific musings of a severed fish head surviving a decapitation. To cap it all off, a naked wild man in Appalachia is a worldwide critter-cam star. Is he an exhibitionist or a feral lunatic?
You'll have to check in when the show returns as The Idaho Press gets the exclusive scoop from Tony Harris.
The series is ramping up. Have the floodgates opened?
Tony Harris: Well, you’ve been with us since the beginning, and you’ve seen the growth of it. We started with 10 episodes and built the show based on people’s fascination with Sasquatch, Bigfoot and Loch Ness Monster. So that’s, that’s how we made the show. And then we pleaded with people, and they responded beautifully. And now we’re at a place where we’ve expanded our producer ranks and experts because we have so much material to work through.
I can’t thank the audience enough for keeping us afloat and caring about the show. If these people didn’t like the show or engaged on social media by yelling at me and telling me I was an idiot for that verdict, we wouldn’t be around it. We’re doing more episodes in season three now and shooting more for season four. It’s just been more than I ever imagined.
You have to curate all the strangeness that comes at you. So it’s a lot and a genuine mixed bag at this point.
Tony Harris: Well, we are, and people are helping us. They’re sending it to us, and we get tips about stuff. Our producers are always looking and scouring the web. We’re doing that to ensure we get what might be in the zeitgeist.
We’re just waiting for someone to send it to us. We do our work in aggregating stuff. Four clips in the show on premiere Friday were sent to us in the last year or the previous 18 months, so it’s just wonderful to have people engaging with the show that way.
We are in the age of the deepfakes, the AI boom and robots are replacing us. Well, how do your producers navigate that minefield with all these submissions?
Tony Harris: We’ve gotten to a place with this show which goes back to our engagement level with the audience. The ability to create deep, deeper and deepest fakes is unbelievable because of the advancing technology. You mentioned AI, and there are other programs than the others that are available to people to create things that look real.
That’s what the fuss about AI is all about now. That’s why we’ve got congressional hearings, and we’ve gotten to a place with a success of the show that people take it as a challenge to try to get something past us to trick us. That’s another category, and I hope one day that we can do special episodes or extras of the attempts by people to fake us out and to get bad videos on the show so that they can call us out for it.
It will be a more formidable challenge, but we want it. We want that challenge because the show’s name is “The Proof Is Out There.” And part of our job and the way we’re structured and formatted is that we brought on all these experts in their field to take apart these videos, the audio of the videos, the video quality, the signposts that are embedded in the video, too, to tell you whether or not this is real or if it’s a hoax or deepfake.
And so we take it as a challenge, and at least at this point, we’ve done an excellent job of ferreting out what’s true and what’s not.
Idaho has a bone to pick with your producers. Your second episode has a Utah Bigfoot, and everybody knows in the Bigfoot world, there are more Bigfoot sightings in Idaho than in Utah. So a deliberate snubbing of Idaho is happening here, and the paranormal people here are miffed.
Tony Harris: [Laughs] Well, I will correct that immediately. So there may be. I’ll check the roster to ensure that there’s something done on that, if not this season, certainly in the next season that we started shooting pretty soon here. But don’t we have an Idaho professor on the show, Dr. Meldrum? I’ll reach out to Meldrum and say, look, help us correct this Idaho faux pas.
Your show is like a nice balance of cryptids, UAPs, UFOs and the humorous, like the Appalachian naked man running around critter cams acting like a feral-kid-slash-drunkard. I appreciate that you have to inject some humor there.
Tony Harris: What about that disembodied fish head?
Yes, I’m getting to that. The severed fish head was crunching through beer cans with huge teeth. You’ve made me even more afraid to go into rivers, lakes or the ocean.
Tony Harris: That’s where I’m going in the future. I’m going into the seas. I want to know what’s in the oceans. So much great expense, great minds working on what’s [out there] in the universe, how many universes, galaxies, but I want to know what are 10,000 leagues beneath the sea.
I’m going to take some of these expeditions. I want to know and spend more time understanding what’s in our oceans.
You do that in the premiere. A video shows what looks to be a sunken stone-paved road. If James Cameron reads this, you can talk him into hitching a ride on one of his deep-sea machines to get down there, like when he looks for the Titanic so that you can check it out because that is the great unknown.
Tony Harris: We’ve got a significant video from Loch Ness, and we take that apart in this episode. This loch is 750 feet or so deep. It’s murky, and we know something’s down there. And so, where is the science? How soon will we be able to, with as much clarity as possible, understand more the various “somethings” in that deep lake and the oceans? That’s what I’m particularly interested in.
It is interesting how many high-level government people are on record now, like Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the All Domain Anomaly Resolution office, and significant government people tasked with the unidentifiable UAPs — 650 incidents just last year.
Tony Harris: Yes, and we’ve got a situation where we need to explain why so many of these sightings are happening around military bases. The simple explanation is that there’re experiments of some kind going on, maybe weapon systems being tested, and the military doesn’t want to talk about that because if you’re disclosing that to Americans to make them feel safer, you’re admitting it to the rest of the world. That’s not something you should do. I get that.
But, to the extent that the government continues to hold so much of what is going on right now close to the vest, it’s fuel for us to continue to pick away. Journalists like me and the people you’ve mentioned for us to uncover what’s going on because we need answers to this; the world needs answers. And if the truth is pretty straightforward, that’s fine. We understand the motivation behind holding that stuff closed. But the proof is out there, and we will keep digging to find it.
Is season four already underway in pre-production?
Tony Harris: Starting in July. We’re at least 40 episodes in season four. We did some Bermuda Triangle stuff as well. It is a full slate for us when we get going in. We start in July and wrap up everything we do sometime in March.
People want to imagine, dream, hope and ponder these huge existence concepts, whether religion or belief in the paranormal, belief in aliens, or just hoping that there’s more than just what we have on this earthly plane.
Tony Harris: And, at some point, we will get to a place, and I know I say this to you a lot, but you mentioned the religious piece of it. And there is a place for us to explore some of these videos and some of these occurrences from a spiritual basis.
Because you touched on something important, it is why we believe some of the things we think and feel, and if this show makes that turn, look out.