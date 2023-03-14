In previous years, the Downtown Boise YMCA and Filmfort have partnered together to give performers an outlet over the week-long craziness of Filmfort. This year is no different.
Boise Weekly had the opportunity to sit down with Chelsea Smith, who’s carried the title of Filmfort director since 2019. Smith previously resided in Portland, Oregon before making the move to Boise. She was able to develop a strong background in media production and event production which has carried over to her role as Filmfort director.
For the festival, Smith wears several different “hats” in her role as the director of Filmfort. With the help of a team of four to five members and about 10 volunteers during the festival, Smith focuses on building relationships within the community. Whether it’s working with the film department at Boise State University or potential sponsors or even local filmmakers, Smith is busy year-round ensuring that everything will be running smoothly once Filmfort begins in March. She also spends time reviewing and watching films, managing interns, helping with promotion, and putting together the plan for hosting artists.
YMCA Partnership
“Every year we try to offer some hospitality to our artists in various ways,” said Smith. Smith wants to offer artists the ability to destress and take a break from the busy festival schedule. In this regard, the Y's water slide and sauna steam room seem to be the most popular amenities. In 2018, Smith’s first year at Treefort as a guest, a brass quartet interrupted the YMCA excursion by playing the song “YMCA” while performers were enjoying their time on the waterslide. Once the quartet was done, they just up and left.
“It was really my first Treefort ‘wow’ factor where I realized this is something really special and something different that really stretches to every corner of the city,” said Smith.
This year, Filmfort and the Y are continuing their partnership and expect to bring about 10 artists for a waterslide break. Filmfort artists will also have access to the artist lounge which offers complimentary chiropractic services and free haircuts.
Community & Filmfort
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Twenty filmmakers are expected to be in attendance for this year’s Filmfort which is set to begin on Thursday, March 23 and last through Saturday, March 25. Every screening will likely be accompanied by a director Q&A, which allows the audience to ask the director questions about their film. Audience members “get to have that dialogue with the directors about their film which really adds a lot to the experience,” said Smith.
Treefort does an amazing job of engaging the entire Boise community, and Filmfort is no exception. Smith said that partnerships with local businesses such as the YMCA help to support the community and bring everyone together. Smith also works with the film department at Boise State to engage students with the festival. She offers an internship program and volunteer program where students can participate and be hands on with different aspects of the festival. Nonprofit organizations such as The Nature Conservancy will also have a presence at Filmfort by being involved with screenings about wildfire and salmon restoration.
“We always want to connect community resources and community efforts with the artists and the art that we are presenting,” said Smith. “Artists couldn’t make art without (the) community and community needs artists. We love having that opportunity to bring everyone together …."
Film Highlights
"Dusty & Stones" is a documentary about a duo from the Kingdom of Swaziland who come to the United States to chase their dream of becoming country music stars. Not only will the documentary be airing at Filmfort, but the band will also be playing a handful of performances at Treefort. You can watch the "Dusty & Stones" documentary opening night on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at The Flicks.
Filmfort will also be hosting several feature documentaries. "Free Time" chronicles the daily life of Dale Carter as he navigates the mortuary profession and his attempts to realize his dream of renovating a historic home in Beaumont, Texas, according to Treefort’s website. "Elemental," directed by Trip Jennings, is a wildfire ecological documentary that offers a science-based way forward to live and thrive with fire.
For the comedy fans out there, make sure to check out "Free Time" and "Wake Up, Leonard." Both comedies revolve around slackers trying to navigate their way in the world. "Free Time" will be screening Friday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at Boise Centre East (Room 430), while "Wake Up, Leonard" airs Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at The Flicks.
For the complete Filmfort lineup, go to the website: — treefortmusicfest.com/fort/filmfort.