March 14, 2023 – 9 Days
• 2 Nights in Dublin • 2 Nights in Limerick • 2 Nights in Killarney • 1 Night Castle Hotel • Dublin City Tour • Trinity College - Book of Kells • Whiskey Distillery • Pub Dinner • Guinness Storehouse • Cliffs of Moher • Ring of Kerry • Bunratty Castle Medieval Banquet Jaunting Car Ride in Killarney • Limerick Tour • Galway • Adare • Irish Entertainment & Dinner in Killarney Kilkenny
$4,195 per person double from Boise
Use code 158239 to Book Online
DAY 1: OVERNIGHT FLIGHT TO IRELAND
Today board your overnight flight to experience the Treasures of Ireland.
DAY 2: ARRIVE DUBLIN
Arrive in Dublin and meet your Tour Director. Check into your hotel for a two-night stay in Ireland’s capital city which is known as the Fair City and features over 1,000 pubs. Tonight enjoy a Welcome Dinner with your fellow travelers.
(D) Overnight: Dublin
DAY 3: DUBLIN
Today enjoy a Dublin City Tour to see Grafton Street, statue lined O’Connell Street, the General Post Office & Phoenix Park. Visit the famous Christ Church Cathedral & visit Trinity College where the 1,200 year old Book of Kells is housed. Trinity college was founded in 1592 by Queen Elizabeth 1st and is the oldest University in Ireland. Next enjoy a tour of a Whiskey Distillery & sample the famous Irish Whiskey. Later this evening enjoy a Pub Dinner at a popular spot in Dublin. The local pub is a cultural experience in Ireland due to their authenticity and functionality as a place to watch sports, eat, drink & converse in a relaxed atmosphere.
(B,D) Overnight: Dublin
DAY 4: DUBLIN - LIMERICK
This morning visit the Guinness Storehouse telling the tale of Ireland’s most famous beer including a tasting. Later travel to Limerick. This afternoon enjoy a Limerick Tour to see the attractive St. Mary’s Cathedral, King John’s Castle and the Treaty Stone. Check into your hotel for a two-night stay. This evening enjoy the Bunratty Castle Medieval Banquet featuring dinner and entertainment at a 15th century castle. The entertainment is a true step back in time to Medieval Ireland.
(B,D) Overnight: Limerick
DAY 5: LIMERICK - CLIFFS OF MOHER - GALWAY
Today travel to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher, situated on the Wild Atlantic Way on Ireland’s west coast. The cliffs are one of the most outstanding coastal features of Ireland rising slowly from Doolin village they ascend to over 700 feet & boast some of the most breathtaking scenery in Ireland. View the mighty Atlantic and the beautiful Aran Islands from atop the cliffs. Then travel through the Burren Region, an area known for limestone natural beauty. Later enjoy a visit to Galway featuring St. Nicholas Cathedral & Eyre Square. Galway, “The City of Tribes” is a vibrant city with a great seafaring tradition. Return to Limerick and enjoy an evening at your own pace.
(B) Overnight: Limerick
DAY 6: ADARE - KILLARNEY
This morning stop in Adare, renowned as Ireland’s prettiest village and designated as a heritage town by the Irish government with its picturesque location on the banks of the River Maigue. Later arrive in the charming town of Killarney located in County Kerry. Embark on a Jaunting Car Ride into Killarney National Park. The horse drawn Jaunting Car experience ends at the Muckross House & Gardens, a 19th century Victorian mansion on the shores of Muckross Lake. Take some pictures of the house and grounds before heading to your nearby hotel for a two-night stay. Killarney is famous due to its colorful 19th century buildings, beautiful national park and epic shopping. Tonight enjoy a fun filled evening featuring traditional Irish Entertainment & Dinner.
(B,D) Overnight: Killarney
DAY 7: RING OF KERRY
Today travel the Ring of Kerry, one of the most gorgeous coastal routes in the world. This winding route reveals breathtaking views of Macgillycuddy’s Reeks as well as the scenic coast of beaches and cliffs. As you travel along, there will be plenty of stops for photos. Drive through Glenbeigh where the cliff road affords panoramic views of the Dingle Peninsula and Dingle Bay. Passing through the peat bogs arrive at the sea town of Waterville and continue to Sneem Village, famous for its brightly colored houses. The road continues through the mountains to Molls Gap and Ladies View with superb views of the famous Lakes of Killarney. Enjoy the evening on your own in Killarney.
(B) Overnight: Killarney
DAY 8: KILLARNEY - KILKENNY - CASTLE HOTEL
This morning travel to Kilkenny to enjoy time to explore, grab a bite or shop in this medieval town featuring a historic castle, great shops, traditional pubs, cobbled lanes and secret alleys. This afternoon check into your Dublin area Castle Hotel for a unique overnight experience in one of the area’s top castle hotels. Tonight enjoy a Farewell Dinner with your fellow travelers.
(B,D) Overnight: Dublin
DAY 9: DUBLIN - FLIGHT HOME
Transfer to the Dublin Airport & fly home filled with wonderful memories of your experiences in Ireland.
(B)