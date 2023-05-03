9 DAYS - 2024
DAY 1: OVERNIGHT FLIGHT TO ITALY
Today board your overnight flight.
DAY 2: ARRIVE ITALY!
Arrive in Florence, meet your Tour Director and transfer to your hotel in the Tuscan resort and spa town of Montecatini Terme for a 5-night stay. This evening enjoy a Welcome Dinner of Tuscan favorites and locally produced wine with your fellow travelers. Overnight: Montecatini Terme
DAY 3: LUCCA, PISA & TUSCAN WINERY
Travel to Lucca to explore the Old Town filled with quaint shops and Gothic palaces. Lucca’s great era was in the Gothic time just before the Renaissance, and the city contains stunning architecture from that period. Later visit one of the most famous cities in Italy, Pisa. Here you will stroll into the Piazza Dei Miracoli to see the Duomo, the historic Baptistry and the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa. The tower is 180 feet high and no less than 13 feet off the perpendicular; an amazing sight to see. Later stop for a Tuscan Winery Visit & Tasting experience where you will learn about and sample a selection of local wines while enjoying stunning views of the vineyards. Continue through the lush countryside back to your Montecatini Terme hotel. (B) Overnight: Montecatini Terme
DAY 4: FLORENCE
Today enjoy a Florence City Tour featuring a visit to the Academy Gallery to see Michelangelo’s original Statue of David, a truly awesome sight. Then view the Cathedral to see Giotto’s Belltower and Baptistry with its impressive ‘Gates of Paradise’. These buildings demonstrate the traditions of Florentine art and architecture from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance. Also see the open-air museum of Piazza Della Signoria & Santa Croce, which houses the tombs of Michelangelo and Galileo. The insightful walking tour also features a stroll across the famous Ponte Vecchio Bridge lined with shops. Later explore this beautiful city on your own, shop for gold jewelry & leather items and enjoy an outdoor cafe. Return to Montecatini Terme and enjoy dinner with your fellow travelers. Overnight: Montecatini Terme
DAY 5: MONTECATINI TERME AT LEISURE
Today enjoy an entire day at leisure. Maybe stroll along quaint pedestrian streets and cafes located in the Montecatini Terme town center. Perhaps shop at some of the specialty boutiques or have lunch at one of the many restaurants. An optional tour will be available to picturesque Portofino on the Italian Riviera. Overnight: Montecatini Terme
DAY 6: SIENA & SAN GIMIGNANO
This morning travel to Siena, the heart of Tuscany. Enjoy a Siena Walking Tour as you stroll the medieval streets to the dramatic Campo, scene of the annual Palio horse race. Also see the town’s famous black and white striped cathedral and enjoy some time at leisure. Later travel to the famous hilltop town of San Gimignano. The town is one of the most picturesque of Italy’s perfectly preserved medieval towns with medieval towers, built in the 12th century. Join your Tour Director and fellow passengers on stroll through the quaint streets and visit Piazza della Cisterna, one of Italy’s most beautiful town squares. Enjoy the scenic return to Montecatini Terme for an evening at leisure. Relax at your hotel or step out to a local restaurant and enjoy the wonderful tastes of Tuscany. Overnight: Montecatini Term
DAY 7: MONTECATINI TERME - ASSISI - ROME
Today, travel south and into the Umbrian countryside to the beautiful hilltop town of Assisi. During your Assisi Walking Tour visit both the upper and lower parts of the great Basilica of St. Francis. Everything is in some way associated with St. Francis, who was born here in 1182. Later travel to Rome & check in for a 2 night stay. The ‘Eternal City’ is the capital and largest city in Italy. Rome, as a center of power, culture and religion, has exerted a huge influence over the world in its roughly 2800 years of existence. Overnight: Rome
DAY 8: ROME
Today enjoy a Rome City Tour and enjoy some of the highlights of Ancient Rome. See the Colosseum, The Arch of Constantine, Circus Maximus, Piazza Venezia, and the Pantheon. Later visit St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, the papal enclave within the city of Rome. Enjoy the afternoon at leisure to explore the ‘Eternal City’ on your own. Enjoy a cappuccino or perhaps visit the Treasures of the Vatican Museum, home to Michelangelo’s impressive Sistine Chapel. This evening, enjoy a Roman Farewell Dinner featuring great wine and entertainment. Overnight: Rome
DAY 9: FLIGHT HOME
Fly home with wonderful memories of Rome & Tuscany.