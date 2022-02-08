NOVEMBER 29, 2022
5 DAYS
The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is when to visit New Orleans, as the Big Easy temperatures are plenty mild enough for almost everyone, and the city is sparkling, and all dressed up for the holidays.
Your adventure in New Orleans kicks off for a four-night stay in the historic French Quarter. "The Quarter" is easily walked and filled with fabulous restaurants and jazz clubs. This first evening in NOLA, you will enjoy a Reveillon Welcome Dinner, a traditional Creole holiday feast.
Touring New Orleans
On day two, wake up and have breakfast before heading to the French Quarter Tour and Steamboat Natchez.
The French Quarter Walking Tour will take you to the St. Louis Cathedral with adjoining Cabildo and rectory, Bourbon Street, Pirates Alley, and the French Marketplace.
Next, it's time for chicory coffee, a New Orleans treat, with piping hot sugar-dusted beignets at Café du Monde. Later board the Steamboat Natchez for a relaxing cruise on the "Big Muddy," the Mississippi River. An evening dinner caps off the day with your fellow travelers at the famous New Orleans School of Cooking.
Gardens and Plantations
Day three of your New Orleans adventure heads out on a New Orleans City Tour. First, visit the Garden District, which features one of the best-preserved collections of historic southern mansions in the United States. In addition, your group will see the Longue Vue Gardens & House, a National Historic Landmark.
The seasonal and stunning gardens provide an inspiring destination year-round as you learn about native plants and flowers. Also gothic New Orleans is on display as you view an Above Ground Cemetery which is both historic and hauntingly beautiful.
Later travel outside of New Orleans to visit and tour Oak Alley Plantation, one of the state's most visited antebellum homes featuring a quarter-mile canopy of giant live oak trees believed to be 300-years old. The afternoon yields to relaxing time as you return to your hotel to enjoy the evening, perhaps dining where you wish in the city.
Court of Two Sisters and Celebration of the Oaks
Enjoy this day to experience New Orleans and the Quarter at leisure. Visit the cafes, art galleries, and shopping.
Perhaps a stop at the Mardi Gras Museum, World War II Museum, or see Santa's Quarter, a popular holiday store.
This last night boasts a Farewell Dinner at the Court of Two Sisters, one of the best of the French Quarter's restaurants, where the flags displayed in the front entrance are three of the ten sovereign flags that have flown over Louisiana. The flags represent France, Spain, and the United States. Gentleman pirate Jean Lafitte allegedly killed three men in three separate duels one night under the famed courtyard Willow tree, which was destroyed during Hurricane Betsy in 1965. After dinner, board a motorcoach for a short ride to the New Orleans City Park to visit the Celebration in the Oaks, one of the country's most beautiful holiday light displays.