SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
8 DAYS
Breathtaking scenery, a lively country music scene, new twists on Southern cuisine, and fun neighborhoods of Music City, Nashville, Tennessee await as the trip of a lifetime takes your party to the Southeastern United States.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is abundant in natural beauty, with mountain vistas and green valley views and trails, and easy proximity to the historic Nashville, Tennessee. Live music and fine dining are all around in this lively town.
Bluegrass State awaits
Arrive in Louisville, Kentucky, where your Tour Director takes you to your hotel for a two-night stay, with a welcome dinner in Louisville that gets you ready for the week.
The next day, racetrack Churchill Downs and home to the Kentucky Derby are first up as you tour the museum. Later, visit the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, where they make the official bats of Major League Baseball.
In the afternoon, it's time to relax and grab a whiskey glass as your group heads to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience for a distillery experience and whiskey tasting at Kentucky's first distiller and namesake of Heaven Hill's flagship Bourbon brand.
Louisville to Gatlinburg
The next day it is off to Lexington and the Kentucky Horse Park, a working horse farm. First, hear behind-the-scenes stories
about the individuals and horses that make Lexington "The Horse Capital of the World."
Next, see the Bluegrass Region and the multi-million dollar farms of international movers and shakers. Finally, arrive in Gatlinburg for a two-night stay in one of the best resort destinations, a gateway to Smoky Mountains National Park.
Biltmore and Smoky Mountains
Spend the first half of the day touring Smoky Mountains National Park, then head over to Asheville, NC, to tour a four-acre
an architectural masterpiece of the Vanderbilt family, the Biltmore Estate. The evening and night will be your time spent relaxing however you like in Gatlinburg.
The next day boasts a morning ride in the Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tram delivers spectacular views of The Great Smoky Mountains. Head through Pigeon Forge of Dolly Parton fame. Then travel to Nashville, TN "Music City USA" and arrive at the incredible Gaylord Opryland Resort to begin a three-night stay at the Opryland Resort. Nashville is the U.S. capital of country music with historic record labels that recorded country legends like Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline.
Day 6 and 7 boasts a Nashville City Tour to see the Parthenon replica, Old Ryman Auditorium ("Mother Church)," the State Capitol, and famous Nashville Music Row. Later, visit the Country Music Hall of Fame. Then enjoy a Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theater experience.
The next day The Hermitage – home of Andrew Jackson, the 7th President of the United States awaits. The afternoon free time allows you to enjoy the resort amenities or do some shopping at the nearby Opry Mills. On your last night, The Grand Ole Opry radio show entertains as you enjoy a sumptuous Farewell Dinner.