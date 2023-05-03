8 DAYS - 2024
DAY 1: ARRIVE DETROIT
Upon arrival in Detroit, meet your Tour Director and transfer to your hotel in Dearborn for a two-night stay. Overnight: Dearborn
DAY 2: FORD FACTORY & VILLAGE
This morning, visit the famous River Rouge Plant, a modern marvel of 21st century manufacturing where Ford F-150 trucks are built. Then, visit the Henry Ford Museum, known as the greatest auto collection documenting the American experience. See the Rosa Parks bus, the chair in which Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, the limousine where President Kennedy was shot, and much more. Also, visit Greenfield Village, established by Henry Ford in 1929 as a living history museum to celebrate the American spirit from pioneer days to modern times. Ride in a Model T car! Tonight, enjoy a Welcome Dinner with your fellow travelers. Overnight: Dearborn
DAY 3: DEARBORN - MACKINAC ISLAND
Today, journey north to Mackinac Island. Your adventure begins with a 16-minute ferry ride in the shadow of the Mackinac Bridge. You’ll be greeted with the sights and sounds of the Victorian era, where transportation was by horse drawn carriage or bicycle. Step back in time for two nights at The Grand Hotel, Mackinac’s finest & most famous resort property. The Grand Hotel provides an elegant dining experience for dinner this evening. Overnight: Mackinac Island
DAY 4: CARRIAGE RIDE - TIME AT LEISURE
Begin today with a Horse Drawn Carriage Tour of Mackinac Island. Your private carriage will take you on a scenic tour of the famous West Bluff Victorian homes. Enjoy a free afternoon to explore the quaint town and more of the island. Don’t forget to try the fudge! Overnight: Mackinac Island
DAY 5: MACKINAC TO FRANKENMUTH
After breakfast, ride the ferry back to the mainland. Cross the Mighty Mac, one of the world’s longest suspension bridges, and later arrive in Frankenmuth. Enjoy this small city settled by Germans from the Bavarian region. The streets are lined with Bavarian style shops including Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland and Frankenmuth Riverplace. Overnight: Frankenmuth
DAY 6: FRANKENMUTH - NIAGARA FALLS
Motorcoach into Ontario, Canada, and drive east to Niagara Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world. Stop to see the IMAX movie: Niagara: Miracles, Myths & Magic. Later enjoy the unique “Journey Behind the Falls” experience where you descend 125 feet and explore 130-year-old tunnels carved through the bedrock. Feel the thunderous vibration of the Horseshoe Falls before arriving at the observation deck for an up close and possibly wet view of the falls. Later check into your hotel for two nights in Niagara Falls. Overnight: Niagara Falls
DAY 7: NIAGARA FALLS AREA
A full day of incredible Niagara Falls Area Sightseeing awaits as you drive the scenic Niagara Parkway with stops at the Hydro Floral Clock, Great Gorge River Walk and Whirlpool Rapids. Also visit the quaint town of Niagaraon-the-Lake which sits on Lake Ontario at the mouth of the Niagara River. Tonight, ascend Skylon Tower for your Farewell Dinner in the revolving restaurant overlooking the Falls. Overnight: Niagara Falls
DAY 8: NIAGARA FALLS - BUFFALO - FLY HOME
This morning motorcoach across the bridge to Niagara Falls, NY and visit Goat Island. Then, cruise close to the falls aboard the famous Maid of the Mist. Finally, drive to the Buffalo airport for your return flight home.