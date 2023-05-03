7 DAYS - 2024
DAY 1: ARRIVE CHARLESTON
Arrive in Charleston, meet your Tour Director and transfer to your hotel for the next two nights. Enjoy an evening on your own to relax. Originally founded as Charles Towne in 1670, this cultured and refined city is a beautifully preserved treasure. Steeped in history and quintessentially Southern, the city’s past is evident in its genteel charm. Overnight: Charleston
DAY 2: MIDDLETON PLACE - CHARLESTON SIGHTSEEING
Today visit Middleton Place, home to America’s oldest landscaped garden & a National Historic Landmark. It began in 1741 and took 10 years to complete the terraces, lakes and camellia alleys. Tour the home and stable yard with its craft displays. This afternoon, enjoy a Charleston City Tour. Built on a peninsula, Charleston has remained a beautiful port city for over 300 years. Both preservation and southern gentility are a way of life here. See the Historic District, Citadel, and Battery Park. Tonight, enjoy a Welcome Dinner with your fellow travelers at a popular local restaurant in Charleston. Overnight: Charleston
DAY 3: CHARLESTON - BEAUFORT - SAVANNAH
This morning, visit the Edmonston-Alston House. Despite the ravages of the Civil War, the Earthquake of 1886 and numerous hurricanes, the Alston family pieces remain in place much as they have for over 150 years. Notable in the collection is an original print of the Ordinance of Secession, portraits, dining room table, gas lights, mirrors, and exquisite interior woodwork. Then, depart for the historic port city of Beaufort, a quaint 1711 town with narrow tree-lined streets and historic homes. Enjoy a charming Carriage Ride through town. Then travel to the fascinating city of Savannah, America’s first planned city, whose entire restored center - more than 1,000 buildings - is a National Historic Landmark and check in for a two-night stay. Enjoy free time this evening to enjoy a local restaurant or shopping on your own. Overnight: Savannah
DAY 4: SAVANNAH SIGHTSEEING
This morning tour the restored Mercer-Williams House Museum designed by New York architect John S. Norris for General Hugh W. Mercer. Construction began in 1860 and was subsequently interrupted by the Civil War and eventually completed in 1868. Next enjoy a Savannah City Tour. See the 20 original squares, all landscaped with oaks, azaleas, fountains, and statues. Drive by the Old Cotton Exchange, River Street, and Madison Square of General Sherman’s ‘March to the Sea’ fame. Later enjoy time on your own this afternoon to see the sights of John Berendt’s Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil and stroll the historic cobblestone streets. Tonight, join your fellow travelers to enjoy southern cuisine at a fine local restaurant in Savannah. Overnight: Savannah
DAY 5: SAVANNAH - ST. SIMONS ISLAND - JEKYLL ISLAND
Today travel south to the Golden Isles of Georgia. Visit St. Simons Island, known for its salt marshes and sandy beaches. View famous Christ Church and the St. Simons Lighthouse which was destroyed during the Civil War & rebuilt in 1872. This afternoon, arrive on Jekyll Island, a former hunting reserve for America’s top millionaires. Goodyear, Pulitzer, and Rockefeller all built elaborate “cottages” here. Stay 2 nights at the 1886 Jekyll Island Club, a Victorian-style hotel originally an exclusive retreat for the wealthy. Overnight: Jekyll Island
DAY 6: JEKYLL ISLAND
This morning, enjoy a guided Jekyll Island Trolley Tour of the historic district which includes the Indian Mound Cottage, the Mosaic Gallery, and Faith Chapel. Your afternoon is at leisure to walk the beach and enjoy the resort. Tonight’s Farewell Dinner is in the Jekyll Island Club’s Grand Dining Room, a venue of both social and historical significance which has welcomed titans of industry, stars of the stage, and resort guests for over a century. Overnight: Jekyll Island
DAY 7: JEKYLL ISLAND - JACKSONVILLE - HOME
Today depart Jekyll Island and head to Jacksonville for your flight home filled with wonderful memories of your Historic Savannah & Charleston Tour.