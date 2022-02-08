APRIL 24, 2022
6 DAYS
The road to Sedona, a scenic desert town near Flagstaff in Arizona in the Verde Valley region, is best explored in April, the perfect month to discover this relaxed exploration best known for the arresting red rocks of Oak Creek Canyon and the Ponderosa Pine forests that circle the area. An intimate group tour allows you to fully take in the natural beauty of the scenic, tranquil desert landscapes in a friendly experience. In addition, Sedona hosts a dynamic art scene with exceptional cuisine, as this vacation is designed for you not to miss a moment and to appreciate staying in a well-reviewed resort.
The Sedona trip of a lifetime
Pickup is at the Phoenix Airport, where the Tour Director takes you on a deluxe motorcoach north to Sedona. This upscale resort, retirement, and artists' community is now your home for the next five nights, where a welcome dinner and a restful evening are followed up the next day with a guided and informative trolley tour. First up, the Chapel of the Holy Cross and Airport Mesa. Next, learn of the site's geological wonders and history unique to Sedona. Later, Uptown and the Spanish-Mexican Village of Tlaquepaque and art galleries, shopping opportunities, and restaurants await.
An optional Guided Jeep Tour is available to explore the Sedona backcountry. Finally, the day winds down with an evening to enjoy Sedona at your own pace and preference for dining.
Grand Canyon awaits
Day three is a trip to The Grand Canyon via Oak Creek Canyon, a 16-mile stretch with colorful cliffs. First, arrive in Williams and board the Grand Canyon Railway for a two-hour train journey at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. After the motorcoach will give you new observational points to take in more of the area. Dinner in Flagstaff caps off a day of sightseeing before heading back.
Montezuma Castle National Monument and more
The next day, visit the Montezuma Castle National Monument and the ruins of a cliff dwelling built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Sinagua Indians. Next is Jerome, a virtual ghost town restored with shops, museums, and art galleries to explore. Then it's off to Clarkdale and all aboard the Verde Canyon Railroad for a four-hour First Class Railcar ride. Travel between two national forests, crimson cliffs, glide over trestles, and through a 680-foot tunnel. Finally, this day yields an early return to Sedona to explore the city's nightlife.
Sedona on your terms
The fifth day is yours. Enjoy your hotel's amenities or head out for some day shopping or a round of golf. An optional tour is available. Then, with the Western Stage Show, a sumptuous farewell Chuckwagon Supper at the Blazin' M Ranch ends the day.
The last morning takes you to Old Town Scottsdale, where Western storefronts recreate the past. Then, off to Phoenix Airport to return to the Treasure Valley.