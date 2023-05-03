9 DAYS - 2024
DAY 1: DEPART USA - ARRIVE SAN JOSE
Arrive in San Jose, meet your Professional Naturalist Tour Director and transfer to your hotel. On the 4th voyage of Christopher Columbus in 1502, the explorer and his crew discovered the Caribbean side of a beautiful territory he called, “Costa Rica” or “Rich Coast”. Costa Rica is Central America’s greatest hidden gem, a haven for eco-tourism featuring lush forests, magnificent waterfalls, rumbling volcanoes, and diverse ecosystems. Transfer to your hotel for an overnight stay. Overnight: San Jose
DAY 2: SAN JOSE - POAS VOLCANO NAT’L PARK
Today enjoy the scenery of the Central Valley, surrounded by soaring mountains, strawberry plantations, and flower farms. Visit a Coffee Plantation to sample fresh Costa Rican coffee and learn about the history and cultivation of the coffee bean. Later travel past tropical landscapes to see Paos Volcano National Park to view the dramatic mile wide crater from an overlook. Also stop at the Sarchi Artisan Village, known as the cradle of craftsmanship and an ideal place to shop for an oxcart, Costa Rica’s best-known craft & souvenir. Overnight in the Arenal Volcano National Park area (La Fortuna) for the next two evenings. Tonight, join your traveling companions for a Welcome Dinner. Overnight: La Fortuna
DAY 3: LA FORTUNA - DAY OF LEISURE
Today enjoy the amenities of your resort and spa hotel. The resort features a wonderful viewing angle of the Arenal Volcano and is surrounded by lush gardens, walking paths, excellent bird watching, swimming pools and hot springs. Enjoy dinner at the resort. Overnight: La Fortuna
DAY 4: ARENAL VOLCANO NAT’L PARK - MONTEVERDE
This morning, visit the Arenal Volcano National Park, one of the 10 most active volcanoes in the world. Its constant emissions of gases and lava will amaze you. Later check into your hotel in the Monteverde Cloud Forest area for a two-night stay and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Monteverde
DAY 5: MONTEVERDE
Today, experience the conservation project at Selvatura Park. Enjoy a unique opportunity to walk across Hanging Bridges & discover first-hand the natural beauty of the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, one of the largest and most enchanting wildlife sanctuaries in the Americas. Next visit the Butterfly Garden, home to 50 different species, and the Hummingbird Gallery, home to many species from the cloud forest. Overnight: Monteverde
DAY 6: MONTEVERDE – JACO/HERMOSA BEACH
This morning travel to Jaco/Hermosa Beach area and settle into your hotel for the next 2 nights. As the day draws to a close, watch the sun set over the Pacific alongside birds in every color of the rainbow. Enjoy the afternoon leisure and dinner this evening. Overnight: Jaco/Hermosa Beach
DAY 7: MANUEL ANTONIO NAT’L PARK
Today, we travel to visit Manuel Antonio National Park, home to verdant rainforests and white sand beaches. In this natural wonderland, enjoy free time to traverse the trails where the wild things are, or go for a swim in the turquoise waters as wildlife rummages in the canopies. Later return to the hotel for an evening at leisure. Overnight: Jaco/Hermosa Beach
DAY 8: JACO/HERMOSA BEACH - TÁRCOLES - SAN JOSE
Following breakfast this morning, travel to Tarcoles and see crocodiles among the mangroves of Tárcoles’ Rio Grande. Enjoy an exhilarating jungle crocodile safari, you’ll boat beneath the towering jungle, looking along the riverbanks for a glimpse of these incredible creatures. Then say goodbye to the coast as we travel back to San Jose. Toast to the pura vida of Costa Rica tonight over a farewell dinner with your fellow travelers. Overnight: San Jose
DAY 9: SAN JOSE – RETURN FLIGHT TO USA
Transfer to the airport in San Jose and fly home filled with wonderful memories of your Colorful Costa Rica tour and adventure. Colorful Costa Rica
4 DAY - TORTUGUERO NAT’L PARK OPTIONAL EXTENSION
DAY 9: SAN JOSE - TORTUGUERO NAT’L PARK
Depart San Jose early this morning and travel through Braulio Carrillo Nat’l Park with a stop enroute for breakfast. See many different products growing in this area along the way such as pineapples and bananas. Arrive at Cano Blanco/ Pavona pier, board your boat and cruise through the Tortuguero canals as this extraordinary exotic paradise enchants you. Arrive at your lodge and enjoy an included lunch and check-in for a two-night stay. Later, embark on a guided visit to the quaint Tortuguero Village that stretches between guest houses, shops and restaurants.
DAY 10: TORTUGUERO NAT’L PARK
This morning, enjoy a guided walking tour through the local trails with some free time before lunch. In the afternoon, visit Tortuguero Nat’l Park and experience the “Amazon of Costa Rica” aboard small open boats with an opportunity to see macaws, sloths, monkeys and other native species. While on this spectacular boat cruise through the various canals be sure to keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, crocodiles, caimans and exotic flora. It protects over 350 species of birds and mammals as well. Free time before dinner to relax or explore on your own.
DAY 11: TORTUGUERO NAT’L PARK - SAN JOSE
Say goodbye to Tortuguero Nat’l Park today and travel to San Jose. Check into your hotel for an overnight night stay. The evening is at leisure.
DAY 12: SAN JOSE - FLIGHT HOME
Today transfer to San Jose airport for your flight home with memories of your Tortuguero Nat’l Park adventure.