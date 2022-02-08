JUNE 18, 2022
7 DAYS
White sand beaches and fresh seafoods are Cape Cod & the Islands' hallmarks. However, the adventure begins in Boston, home to the Freedom Trail, Haymarket, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, and a mix of historic taverns and pubs. And between Beacon Hill, Boston's Financial District, the West End neighborhood, and part of the Rose Kennedy Greenway, you can explore iconic landmarks, markets, favorite nightspots, hotels, and restaurants.
Boston to Plymouth
The Tour Director will escort you to a Boston hotel for a one-night stay, and a welcome drink sets off the evening. The following day starts at the Boston Commons, Old State House, Old North Church, the Old South Meeting House, Beacon Hill, and Old Ironsides. Superb shopping and food await in Haymarket Square and Faneuil Hall near the waterfront. Afterward, a ride along the coast to Plymouth ends at Plimoth Plantation, a recreated Pilgrim's 1627 village; actors in this living history museum reveal how they lived as colonists. Next, see the Mayflower II, the 1620 ship reproduction renovated for the 400th Anniversary of the voyage, capped off by visiting Plymouth Rock.
Old Cape Cod awaits
The motorcoach wends down the coast to Cape Cod for a five-night stay in Hyannis/Yarmouth. Day 3 begins in Woods Hole to board the Island Queen Ferry to Martha's Vineyard's quaint villages and beaches where artists, entertainers, and fishermen call home. See the Victorian cottages of Oak Bluffs, stately whaling captains' homes in Edgartown, and yacht-filled harbors. Later take the ferry back to your hotel.
The next day, venture further down along the Cape Cod National Seashore. This lengthy 40 mile stretch of white sandy beaches, cranberry bogs, and picturesque ponds and marshes leads to the destination of Provincetown, a lively town with an artist community surrounded by easily accessed beaches. Relax and take it in for a meal and shopping. Later, visit a traditional cranberry bog to see the harvest of this native berry. Then head back to your hotel for a package deal dinner at a nearby restaurant.
Newport is next
Newport, Rhode Island, is a short day trip. This breathtaking historic city is a vacation site of socialites filled with tall ships. All aboard the Newport City Tour, visit the oldest synagogue in America, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and Bellevue Avenue estates. The extravagant lifestyle of a bygone era ends with a guided tour of Vanderbilt's The Breakers Mansion. "Ten-Mile-Drive" takes you to see grand estates before heading back for one last overnight on the Cape.
Nantucket is a town, a county, and an Island
A ferry cruise to scenic and historic Nantucket Island takes you to cobblestoned Main Streets, unspoiled beaches, and stately Captains' houses. Enjoy fine food, shopping, and art galleries. Next, visit the Nantucket Whaling Museum in the world's whaling capital, which leads to free time. Later, board a ferry and return to your hotel for a traditional New England Lobster Dinner for the night's farewell event. Finally, head back to Boston for your flight home.