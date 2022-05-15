October 6, 2023 – 6 Days
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta - Dawn Patrol & Balloon Glow • Old Town, Albuquerque • 3 Nights in Santa Fe • Indian Pueblo Cultural Center • Los Alamos Science Museum • Santa Fe City Tour • Loretto Chapel • Taos Pueblo • Taos • High Road to Taos
$3,325 per person double from Boise
Use code 158240 to Book Online
DAY 1: FLIGHT - ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO
Today fly to Albuquerque, founded in 1706, where you will meet your Tour Director. Later check into your hotel for a two night stay in Albuquerque, locally known as “Duke City”. Tonight enjoy a Welcome Dinner with your fellow travelers.
(D) Overnight: Albuquerque
DAY 2: DAWN PATROL - OLD TOWN - BALLOON GLOW
Today experience one of the most photographed events in the world, the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. Early this morning view over 100 colorful balloons from around the world at Dawn Patrol followed by the Mass Ascension. The balloons make the sky become a palette of multicolored orbs dancing in the cool morning light. Later stop in Old Town to stroll the historic adobe buildings that house over 150 shops, galleries and restaurants. Also see the icon of Old Town, the San Felipe de Neri Church. This evening return to the Balloon Fiesta to witness the Balloon Glow, where just before dusk burners from hundreds of balloons light up the evening sky.
(Boxed B) Overnight: Albuquerque
DAY 3: INDIAN PUEBLO CULTURAL CENTER - LOS ALAMOS - SANTA FE
This morning visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center depicting the history and culture of New Mexico’s 19 Native American pueblos. Then head north from Albuquerque to visit the Los Alamos Bradbury Science Museum to learn about the Manhattan Project and the creation of the world’s first atomic bomb. Later arrive in Santa Fe for a three night stay. Santa Fe is renowned for its Pueblo-style architecture and as a creative arts
hotbed.
(B) Overnight: Santa Fe
DAY 4: TAOS
Depart this morning and travel north via the “High Road to Taos” passing through ancient villages founded in the 1700’s. Stop in the Spanish village of Chimayo to visit El Santuario, revered by pilgrims for the healing power of dirt found inside the chapel. Arrive in Taos, the historic home of the Pueblo Indians. Enjoy a
Taos visit and learn about this fascinating city rich in culture and scenery. Atop a plateau between the Rio Grande and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Taos has lured artists and writers since the 19th century. Enjoy lunch on your own and shopping in the Taos Plaza. Later enjoy a tour of the Taos Pueblo, one of the oldest
continuously inhabited communities in North America before returning to Santa Fe.
(B) Overnight: Santa Fe
DAY 5: SANTA FE
Today discover Santa Fe, the upscale resort and artist community with Spanish-Pueblo roots. Enjoy a wonderful Santa Fe City Tour including details about the history, culture and unique architecture of this interesting city. See the Plaza, Loretto Chapel and the Palace of the Governor’s, a Santa Fe landmark built in 1610. Enjoy the rest of the day and evening at your own pace in this historic city to explore the many art galleries, museums, restaurants and shops. Tonight enjoy a Farewell Dinner at a local restaurant in the Santa Fe area.
(B,D) Overnight: Santa Fe
DAY 6: SANTA FE - ALBUQUERQUE - HOME
Transfer to Albuquerque and fly home with wonderful memories of your travel experience.
(B)