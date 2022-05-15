July 20, 2023 – 7 Days
• Anchorage • 2 Nights In Denali • 3 Nights in Seward • Domed Rail Journey • Denali National Park • Tundra Wilderness Tour • Mt. McKinley • Kenai Fjords National Park • Glacier & Wildlife Cruise • Seward
$5,349 per person double from Boise
Use code 158238 to Book Online
Day 1: Arrive Anchorage
Welcome to Alaska! Arrive into Anchorage, Alaska largest city located between the Chugach Mountains and the Cook Inlet. Meet your Tour Director and transfer to your hotel. Overnight: Anchorage
Day 2: Anchorage - Rail Journey - Denali National Park
This morning transfer to the Anchorage Rail Depot where you will board a Deluxe Dome Rail-car for full day scenic rail journey north to Denali National Park. Sit back, relax and enjoy breakfast on board this picturesque train ride as your train guide provide expert commentary. View magnificent panoramas along the route, including the Susitna River, the longest in South Central Alaska, with its premier streams sometimes plentiful with salmon and rainbow trout. Enjoy incredible landscape at every turn from your glass-ceiling rail-car. Enjoy lunch on your own in the private dining car aboard. Watch for a glimpse of the majestic Denali and wildlife along the way. Arrive at your Denali Hotel and check in for a two night stay. Enjoy an included Welcome Dinner this evening.
Overnight: Denali Meals: (B,D)
Day 3: Denali National Park - Tundra Wilderness Tour
Awake in Denali, a region of unspoiled beauty, home to awe-inspiring Denali, the highest peak in North America. Travel deep into Denali National Park on the 5-6 hour Tundra Wilderness Tour with an opportunity to see Denali. Search the vast wilderness for brown bear, moose, caribou, Dall sheep on the mountainsides and eagles soaring above. This journey is narrated allowing insight into the animals and flora of this spectacular region. A light snack is included. Return to the hotel in the afternoon with free time to relax or explore this pristine area at your leisure or join an optional tour.
Overnight: Denali Meals: (B)
Day 4: Denali - Seward
Following breakfast this morning board your motor coach and travel south to the coastal community of Seward. Stops will be made en route including a visit to a Local Farm in the Matanuska Susitna Valley area including lunch. Your day continues to Seward along scenic Seward Highway. The Seward Highway hugs the dramatic shorelines of Turnagain Arm, arguably one of the most beautiful stretches of highway in America. Each turn reveals another scenic wonder. Keep an eye out for Dall sheep up high in the cliffs along with moose, bear and eagles along the way. Later arrive in Seward and unpack for a three night stay.
Overnight: Seward Meals: (B,L)
Day 5: Seward - Glacier & Wildlife Cruise
Following breakfast, board a Glacier and Wildlife Cruise and travel through the majestic Kenai Fjords National Park. Explore the face of a glacier and keep your eyes open for seals, sea lions, sea otters, whales, bears, eagles, and puffins throughout this half-day exploration cruise. Lunch is included on board. Return to the harbor for an evening at leisure and dinner on your own. Overnight: Seward Meals: (B,L)
Day 6: Seward As You Wish -
Day at Leisure
Following breakfast, the entire day is free to explore Seward as you wish, shop or relax. An optional tour will be available today to visit the Alaska Sea Life Center. Alaska’s premier public aquarium and Alaska’s only permanent marine mammal rehabilitation facility. Enjoy a Farewell Dinner this evening. Overnight: Seward Meal: (B,D)
Day 7: Seward - Anchorage - Flight home
Transfer to the Anchorage airport for your flight home with incredible memories of Alaska Meals: (B)