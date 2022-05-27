Zoo Boise’s newest resident is an 11-year-old female Amur tiger named Akasha. According to a press release, Akasha arrived at the zoo on May 6 and is adjusting well to her new habitat in the zoo’s ReTIGERment Home.
Life expectancy for Amur tigers in the wild is around 11 years, but they typically live longer in zoos, according to Zoo Boise.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Zoo Boise to welcome an animal into our family and take great care of her while advancing our conservation mission,” Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock said in the release.
Amur tigers are endangered. According to the release, by moving Akasha, who is past her prime breeding age, to Zoo Boise, it frees up space at another zoo for a breeding pair of Amur tigers who have been matched through the Tiger Species Survival Plan.
The goal of a Species Survival Plan is to ensure a genetically healthy and viable population of tigers within accredited zoos, in case reintroduction into the wild is ever necessary, per the release.
“To have a very successful program, zoos across the nation need to work collaboratively to meet both the welfare and genetic pairing needs of species in their care in order to sustain a healthy population,” Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan vice coordinator Trista Fischer said. “We are very grateful to Zoo Boise for taking in Akasha, spoiling her during her retirement years, and helping both the Amur and Sumatran tiger populations.”
Akasha was born at the Denver Zoo, but spent most of her life at the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana.
While Akasha is adjusting to her outside habitat, she will have access to her inside home as well, which means she may not be viewable to the public at times.
Zoo Boise was the first zoo in the country to set up a conservation fund when it did so in 2007, according to the zoo’s website. Since that time, visits to Zoo Boise have generated more than $3 million towards the conservation of animals in the wild, per the release.