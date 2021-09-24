As many residents of a north Boise neighborhood got ready for school and work Friday morning, they met an atypical visitor to the area.
An adult male black bear, which weighed an estimated 250 pounds, was spotted by several people near Hill Road and Lancaster Drive, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Multiple Boise Police officers responded along with Fish and Game officials, and they found the bear in a cottonwood tree in a resident’s backyard.
Although wildlife frequent the region, bears are a rare sighting in the backyards of this neighborhood, said Ryan Targee, a resident who saw the bear. He’s lived there for around seven years and said one of his neighbors who has been there for around 40 years also has never seen one ramble through.
Fish and Game officials said dry conditions this year have left natural food sources scarce and are causing some of the animals to venture into town looking for grub.
After locating the large mammal Friday morning, officials shot it with a sedative dart, and it began to fall asleep in the tree. However, before the tranquilizer had time to fully take effect, the bear fell out of the tree and woke up, said Fish and Game spokesperson Roger Phillips.
The animal began running toward a more densely populated residential area, Phillips said, and officials shot and killed it.
“It’s a split-second decision,” he said. “But our officers and Boise Police couldn’t have a bear running around.”
Targee said he witnessed the difficulty of the decision at the time. While the bear was still in the tree, he said, officials took great care to avoid harming the animal. He said they had been waiting for the fire department to provide a ladder to bring the bear down without hurting it.
“It was a pretty sad outcome,” Targee said.
Another black bear had also been spotted and killed in Boise within the last week. A younger male was killed in an industrial area between South Federal Way and Interstate 84 on Sept. 18. Four months earlier, that same male had been found in a North End neighborhood, tranquilized and relocated about 40 miles away.
“This is a case where we never try this twice,” Phillips said about relocating bears that make their way into populated areas. “... They have a very bad tendency of coming back.”
This time of year is particularly crucial for bears as they prepare for winter hibernation, he said. Black bears can gain as much as 30 pounds per week and add 4-to-5 inches of body fat per day before denning, according to fish and game. They need to consume around 20,000 calories per day, which means they are in a constant hunt for high-protein and high-fat foods.
Those that make their way into towns often feast on pet food, bird seed, fruit trees, and trash.
The department recommends that residents near the outskirts of town, especially near the Boise Foothills, bring in their garbage cans overnight, take down bird feeders, and keep pet food inside, Phillips said.
If a bear is spotted in a neighborhood, call the local Fish and Game office at 208-465-8465.