To run a successful Fair, it takes a lot of work. Work from the exhibiting youth and their families, to the volunteers individuals that provide order and consistency — the event Superintendents.
Just what does a Fair Superintendent do? Well, it varies by project area.
In General the “Supers”:
• Offer expertise and advisement on project areas throughout the year to Extension staff, 4-H volunteers, youth, and families.
• Assist in getting awards for fair including soliciting money from sponsors.
• Play a critical role in helping families solve issues that may arise during the fair.
• Work with fairboard to make sure buildings are in good working order prior to fair.
• Advise Extension staff on 4-H program when it comes to record books, industry updates, rule updates, etc., to keep project work relevant.
• Manage shows during the fair; assist in check in of animals and building class lists during the show.
The Fair couldn’t operate without them — either during the fair in all the work done during the year. According to Rebecca Mills, Gem/Boise Extension Educator, “they are an incredible asset to the program. They’re individuals that may or may not have children in the program but they volunteer anyway. They volunteer hundreds of hours over the year (and especially during fair week) to make fair a positive experience. They care so much about the success of the youth and the program. They are often seeking for ways to improve or bring in more opportunities for our youth to learn and grow.”
2022 Gem/Boise Fair Superintendents
Alpaca/Llama
Michelle Cobb
Cat
Brittany Hall, Michelle Cobb
Beef
Chris Gillespie
Dairy Cattle
Stephanie Eilers
Dog
Deanna Storrs, Brittany Hall
Family and Consumer Science, Health Living, Communications & Expressive Arts Non-Animal