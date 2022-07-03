Support Local Journalism


To run a successful Fair, it takes a lot of work. Work from the exhibiting youth and their families, to the volunteers individuals that provide order and consistency — the event Superintendents.

Just what does a Fair Superintendent do? Well, it varies by project area.

In General the “Supers”:

• Offer expertise and advisement on project areas throughout the year to Extension staff, 4-H volunteers, youth, and families.

• Assist in getting awards for fair including soliciting money from sponsors.

• Play a critical role in helping families solve issues that may arise during the fair.

• Work with fairboard to make sure buildings are in good working order prior to fair.

• Advise Extension staff on 4-H program when it comes to record books, industry updates, rule updates, etc., to keep project work relevant.

• Manage shows during the fair; assist in check in of animals and building class lists during the show.

The Fair couldn’t operate without them — either during the fair in all the work done during the year. According to Rebecca Mills, Gem/Boise Extension Educator, “they are an incredible asset to the program. They’re individuals that may or may not have children in the program but they volunteer anyway. They volunteer hundreds of hours over the year (and especially during fair week) to make fair a positive experience. They care so much about the success of the youth and the program. They are often seeking for ways to improve or bring in more opportunities for our youth to learn and grow.”

2022 Gem/Boise Fair Superintendents

Alpaca/Llama

Michelle Cobb

Cat

Brittany Hall, Michelle Cobb

Beef

Chris Gillespie

Dairy Cattle

Stephanie Eilers

Dog

Deanna Storrs, Brittany Hall

Family and Consumer Science, Health Living, Communications & Expressive Arts Non-Animal

Lauretta Vickery

Goat

Michelle Cobb, Bess Holzer

Horse

Toni Judy, Kelly Scott

Poultry

Anna Gonzales

Sheep

Darla Wintermote, JD Pascale

Swine

Tyler Reed, Robert Hall

FFA Advisors

Nathan Low, Abigail Heikes

Large Animal Round Robin

Beth Carter

Small Animal Round Robin

Bess Holzer

Awards

Karol Burlile and Superintendents

