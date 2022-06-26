Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Second Annual Gem Summer Classic stock show saw a large increase in participation over the inaugural event last June and served as a indicator of increased number of participants expected for the Gem/Boise County Fair in July.

The Gem Summer Classic was held at the Gem County Fairgrounds, June 9-12. Despite some rainy weather on the Cattle show on Sunday, the turnout for participants and spectators was excellent.

“The Gem County Fair board expresses our appreciation to all that donated sponsor awards, volunteered time or skills in making the 2nd Gem Summer Classic a huge success,” said event coordinator Karol Burlile. “We also thank the youth that ultimately kept the show rolling and learned new skills whether it be announcing the show, setting up the class lineups or doing the checkins each day. We appreciate you so much.”

The 2023 event is scheduled for June 8-11.

A $1,000 Cash Prize was awarded for the Extreme Market Animal. Only one winner was chosen from the four animal breeds shown during the four days. Hannah Dunn and her Grand Champion Market lamb was selected as the winner.

Below are listed all ribbon and buckle winners. Some youth showed more than one animal in a division and may have placed in multiple positions.

SWINE

Showmanship

Grand Champion — Brady Frame

Reserve Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier

3rd Place — Jay I Milliron

4th Place — Gemma Corn

5th Place — Maddex Corn

6th Place — Remington Eubanks

Market Swine

Grand Champion — Kendall McMillan

Reserve Champion -Hannah Muhlbeier

3rd Place — Phillip Roberts

4th Place — Hannah Muhlbeier

5th Place — Kadi Compton

6th Place — Kadi Compton

Lt. Wt. Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier

Lt. Wt. Reserve — Kadi Compton

Mid. Wt. Champion — Phillip Roberts

Mid. Wt. Reserve — Kadi Compton

Hvy. Wt. Champion — Kendall McMillan

Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Hannah Muhlbeier

Breeding Swine

Grand Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier

Reserve Champion — Cree Milliron

3rd Place — Gemma Corn

4th Place — Brady Frame

Div. 1 Champion — Cree Milliron

Div. 1 Reserve — Brady Frame

Div. 2 Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier

Div. 2 Reserve — Gemma Corn

GOATS

Showmanship

Grand Champion — Scarlet Dugan

Reserve Champion — Phillip Roberts

3rd Place — Grant Bell

4th Place — Jovie Brunmeir

5th Place — Hayden Wingett

6th Place — Jack Jensen

Sr. Showman Champion — Grant Bell

Sr. Showman Reserve — Phillip Roberts

Int. Showman Champion — Jovie Brunmeier

Int. Showman Reserve — Hayden Wingett

Jr. Showman Champion — Scarlet Dugan

Jr. Showman Reserve — Jack Jensen

PeeWee Showman Champion — Paden Parks

PeeWee Reserve Champion — Beau Brunmeier

Market Goats

Grand Champion — Scarlet Dugan

Reserve Champion — Grant Bell

3rd Place — Phillip Roberts

4th Place — Scarlet Dugan

5th Place — Shawna Ortega

6th Place — Paden Parks

7th Place — Phillip Roberts

8th Place — Hayden Wingett

9th Place — Layden Korrel

10th Place — Cayden Cronquist

Breeding Goats

Grand Champion — Jovie Brunmeier

3rd Place — Phillip Roberts

4th Place — Susi Clark

5th Place — Nolan Van trease

6th Place — Aryana Mellenthin

7th Place — Beau Brunmeier

8th Place — Hayden Wingett

9th Place — Aryana Mellenthin

SHEEP

Showmanship

Grand Champion — Eliza Dugan

Reserve Champion — Hannah Dunn

3rd Place — Carter Waters

4th Place — Reagan Larson

5th Place — Scarlet Dugan

6th Place — Kyle Potter

Sr. Showman Champion — Eliza Dugan

Sr. Showman Reserve — Hannah Dunn

Sr. Showman 3rd — Vivian Dugan

Sr. Showman 4th — McKenzie Waters

Sr. Showman 5th — Samantha Tharp

Sr. Showman 6th — Morgyn Babcock

Int. Showman Champion — Carter Waters

Int. Showman Reserve — Reagan Larson

Int. Showman 3rd — Savannah Austin

Int. Showman 4th — Addison Gronley

Int. Showman 5th — Racheal Potter 5th

Int. Showman 6th — Addie Cortez

Jr. Showman Champion — Scarlet Dugan

Jr. Showman Reserve — Kyle Potter

Jr. Showman 3rd — Ashton Cooper

Jr. Showman 4th — Brynleigh Malson

Jr. Showman 5th — Wylie Cherry

Jr. Showman 6th — Rylan Rowland

Jr. Showman 7th — Landon Waters

PeeWee Showman Champion — Parker Waters

PeeWee Showman Reserve — Sadie Cherry

PeeWee Showman 3rd — Jenelle Wolfe

PeeWee Showman 4th — Josie Waters

PeeWee Showman 5th — Quinn Cherry

PeeWee Showman 6th — Dakota Nourse

Market Sheep

Grand Champion — Hannah Dunn

Reserve Champion — Mackenzie Waters

3rd Place — Addison Gronley

4th Place — Hannah Dunn

5th Place — Morgyn Babcock

6th Place — Addie Cortez

Lt. Wt. Champion — MarAddison Gronley

Lt. Wt. Reserve — Hannah Dunn

Mid. Wt. Champion — Hannah Dunn

Mid. Wt. Reserve — Mackenzie Waters

Hvy. Wt. Champion — Morgyn Babcock

Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Addie Cortez

Breeding Sheep

Grand Champion — Mackenzie Waters

Reserve Champion — Addie Cortez

3rd Place — Addison Gronley

4th Place — Eliza Dugan

5th Place — Mackenzie Waters

6th Place — Vivian Dugan

Lt. Wt. Champion — Addison Gronley

Lt. Wt. Reserve — Vivian Dugan

Mid. Wt. Champion — Mackenzie Waters

Mid. Wt. Reserve — Eliza Dugan

Hvy. Wt. Champion — Addie Cortez

Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Mackenzie Waters

Res Champ Heavyweight Breeding

CATTLE

Showmanship

Grand Champion — Paxton Hovley

Reserve Champion — Lydia Shaw

3rd Place — Rylend Saenz

4th Place — Emma Shaw

5th Place — Gwen Shaw

6th Place — Harper Brown

Sr. Showman Champion — Lydia Shaw

Sr. Showman Reserve — Rylend Saenz

Int. Showman Champion — Paxton Hovley

Int. Showman Reserve — Emma Shaw

Jr. Showman Champion — Harper Brown

Jr. Showman Reserve — Gwen Shaw

PeeWee Showman Champion — Whittaker Gray

PeeWee Showman Reserve — Hudsyn Brown showmanship

Market Beef

Grand Champion — Caleb Hall

Reserve Champion — Rylend Saenz

3rd Place — Gus Hooper

4th Place — Paxton Hovley

5th Place — Ashley Stevly

6th Place — Codi Askew

Lt. Wt. Champion — Ashley Stevly

Lt. Wt. Reserve — Codi Askew

Mid. Wt. Champion — Caleb Hall

Mid. Wt. Reserve — Paxton Hovley

Hvy. Wt. Champion — Rylend Saenz

Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Gus Hooper

Breeding

Grand Champion Angus — Morgan Fuhriman

Reserve Champion Angus — Lydia Shaw

Grand Champion Hereford — Emma Shaw

Reserve Champion Hereford — Lydia Shaw

Grand Champion AOB — Jenna Cox

Reserve Champion AOB — Kyleigh Davis

Grand Champion Supreme Heifer — Morgan Fuhriman

Reserve Champion Supreme Heifer — Lydia Shaw

Fall Angus Champion — Morgan Fuhriman

Jr. Yearling Angus Champion — Morgan Fuhriman

Jr. Yearling Angus Reserve — Lydia Shaw

Sr. Yearling Angus Champion — Brynleigh Malson

Sr. Yearling Angus Reserve — Emma Malson

Fall Hereford Champion — Lydia Shaw

Fall Hereford Reserve — Paxton Hovley

Jr. Yearling Hereford Champion — Emma Shaw C

Jr. Yearling Hereford Reserve — Harper Brown

Fall AOB Champion — JW Powers

Fall AOB Reserve — Presley Ramey

Jr. Yearling AOB Champion — Jenna Cox

Jr. Yearling AOB Champion — Raimee Pearson

Sr. Yearling AOV Champion — Kyleigh Davis

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments