The Second Annual Gem Summer Classic stock show saw a large increase in participation over the inaugural event last June and served as a indicator of increased number of participants expected for the Gem/Boise County Fair in July.
The Gem Summer Classic was held at the Gem County Fairgrounds, June 9-12. Despite some rainy weather on the Cattle show on Sunday, the turnout for participants and spectators was excellent.
“The Gem County Fair board expresses our appreciation to all that donated sponsor awards, volunteered time or skills in making the 2nd Gem Summer Classic a huge success,” said event coordinator Karol Burlile. “We also thank the youth that ultimately kept the show rolling and learned new skills whether it be announcing the show, setting up the class lineups or doing the checkins each day. We appreciate you so much.”
The 2023 event is scheduled for June 8-11.
A $1,000 Cash Prize was awarded for the Extreme Market Animal. Only one winner was chosen from the four animal breeds shown during the four days. Hannah Dunn and her Grand Champion Market lamb was selected as the winner.
Below are listed all ribbon and buckle winners. Some youth showed more than one animal in a division and may have placed in multiple positions.
SWINE
Showmanship
Grand Champion — Brady Frame
Reserve Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier
3rd Place — Jay I Milliron
4th Place — Gemma Corn
5th Place — Maddex Corn
6th Place — Remington Eubanks
Market Swine
Grand Champion — Kendall McMillan
Reserve Champion -Hannah Muhlbeier
3rd Place — Phillip Roberts
4th Place — Hannah Muhlbeier
5th Place — Kadi Compton
6th Place — Kadi Compton
Lt. Wt. Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier
Lt. Wt. Reserve — Kadi Compton
Mid. Wt. Champion — Phillip Roberts
Mid. Wt. Reserve — Kadi Compton
Hvy. Wt. Champion — Kendall McMillan
Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Hannah Muhlbeier
Breeding Swine
Grand Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier
Reserve Champion — Cree Milliron
3rd Place — Gemma Corn
4th Place — Brady Frame
Div. 1 Champion — Cree Milliron
Div. 1 Reserve — Brady Frame
Div. 2 Champion — Hannah Muhlbeier
Div. 2 Reserve — Gemma Corn
GOATS
Showmanship
Grand Champion — Scarlet Dugan
Reserve Champion — Phillip Roberts
3rd Place — Grant Bell
4th Place — Jovie Brunmeir
5th Place — Hayden Wingett
6th Place — Jack Jensen
Sr. Showman Champion — Grant Bell
Sr. Showman Reserve — Phillip Roberts
Int. Showman Champion — Jovie Brunmeier
Int. Showman Reserve — Hayden Wingett
Jr. Showman Champion — Scarlet Dugan
Jr. Showman Reserve — Jack Jensen
PeeWee Showman Champion — Paden Parks
PeeWee Reserve Champion — Beau Brunmeier
Market Goats
Grand Champion — Scarlet Dugan
Reserve Champion — Grant Bell
3rd Place — Phillip Roberts
4th Place — Scarlet Dugan
5th Place — Shawna Ortega
6th Place — Paden Parks
7th Place — Phillip Roberts
8th Place — Hayden Wingett
9th Place — Layden Korrel
10th Place — Cayden Cronquist
Breeding Goats
Grand Champion — Jovie Brunmeier
3rd Place — Phillip Roberts
4th Place — Susi Clark
5th Place — Nolan Van trease
6th Place — Aryana Mellenthin
7th Place — Beau Brunmeier
8th Place — Hayden Wingett
9th Place — Aryana Mellenthin
SHEEP
Showmanship
Grand Champion — Eliza Dugan
Reserve Champion — Hannah Dunn
3rd Place — Carter Waters
4th Place — Reagan Larson
5th Place — Scarlet Dugan
6th Place — Kyle Potter
Sr. Showman Champion — Eliza Dugan
Sr. Showman Reserve — Hannah Dunn
Sr. Showman 3rd — Vivian Dugan
Sr. Showman 4th — McKenzie Waters
Sr. Showman 5th — Samantha Tharp
Sr. Showman 6th — Morgyn Babcock
Int. Showman Champion — Carter Waters
Int. Showman Reserve — Reagan Larson
Int. Showman 3rd — Savannah Austin
Int. Showman 4th — Addison Gronley
Int. Showman 5th — Racheal Potter 5th
Int. Showman 6th — Addie Cortez
Jr. Showman Champion — Scarlet Dugan
Jr. Showman Reserve — Kyle Potter
Jr. Showman 3rd — Ashton Cooper
Jr. Showman 4th — Brynleigh Malson
Jr. Showman 5th — Wylie Cherry
Jr. Showman 6th — Rylan Rowland
Jr. Showman 7th — Landon Waters
PeeWee Showman Champion — Parker Waters
PeeWee Showman Reserve — Sadie Cherry
PeeWee Showman 3rd — Jenelle Wolfe
PeeWee Showman 4th — Josie Waters
PeeWee Showman 5th — Quinn Cherry
PeeWee Showman 6th — Dakota Nourse
Market Sheep
Grand Champion — Hannah Dunn
Reserve Champion — Mackenzie Waters
3rd Place — Addison Gronley
4th Place — Hannah Dunn
5th Place — Morgyn Babcock
6th Place — Addie Cortez
Lt. Wt. Champion — MarAddison Gronley
Lt. Wt. Reserve — Hannah Dunn
Mid. Wt. Champion — Hannah Dunn
Mid. Wt. Reserve — Mackenzie Waters
Hvy. Wt. Champion — Morgyn Babcock
Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Addie Cortez
Breeding Sheep
Grand Champion — Mackenzie Waters
Reserve Champion — Addie Cortez
3rd Place — Addison Gronley
4th Place — Eliza Dugan
5th Place — Mackenzie Waters
6th Place — Vivian Dugan
Lt. Wt. Champion — Addison Gronley
Lt. Wt. Reserve — Vivian Dugan
Mid. Wt. Champion — Mackenzie Waters
Mid. Wt. Reserve — Eliza Dugan
Hvy. Wt. Champion — Addie Cortez
Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Mackenzie Waters
Res Champ Heavyweight Breeding
CATTLE
Showmanship
Grand Champion — Paxton Hovley
Reserve Champion — Lydia Shaw
3rd Place — Rylend Saenz
4th Place — Emma Shaw
5th Place — Gwen Shaw
6th Place — Harper Brown
Sr. Showman Champion — Lydia Shaw
Sr. Showman Reserve — Rylend Saenz
Int. Showman Champion — Paxton Hovley
Int. Showman Reserve — Emma Shaw
Jr. Showman Champion — Harper Brown
Jr. Showman Reserve — Gwen Shaw
PeeWee Showman Champion — Whittaker Gray
PeeWee Showman Reserve — Hudsyn Brown showmanship
Market Beef
Grand Champion — Caleb Hall
Reserve Champion — Rylend Saenz
3rd Place — Gus Hooper
4th Place — Paxton Hovley
5th Place — Ashley Stevly
6th Place — Codi Askew
Lt. Wt. Champion — Ashley Stevly
Lt. Wt. Reserve — Codi Askew
Mid. Wt. Champion — Caleb Hall
Mid. Wt. Reserve — Paxton Hovley
Hvy. Wt. Champion — Rylend Saenz
Hvy. Wt. Reserve — Gus Hooper
Breeding
Grand Champion Angus — Morgan Fuhriman
Reserve Champion Angus — Lydia Shaw
Grand Champion Hereford — Emma Shaw
Reserve Champion Hereford — Lydia Shaw
Grand Champion AOB — Jenna Cox
Reserve Champion AOB — Kyleigh Davis
Grand Champion Supreme Heifer — Morgan Fuhriman
Reserve Champion Supreme Heifer — Lydia Shaw
Fall Angus Champion — Morgan Fuhriman
Jr. Yearling Angus Champion — Morgan Fuhriman
Jr. Yearling Angus Reserve — Lydia Shaw
Sr. Yearling Angus Champion — Brynleigh Malson
Sr. Yearling Angus Reserve — Emma Malson
Fall Hereford Champion — Lydia Shaw
Fall Hereford Reserve — Paxton Hovley
Jr. Yearling Hereford Champion — Emma Shaw C
Jr. Yearling Hereford Reserve — Harper Brown
Fall AOB Champion — JW Powers
Fall AOB Reserve — Presley Ramey
Jr. Yearling AOB Champion — Jenna Cox
Jr. Yearling AOB Champion — Raimee Pearson
Sr. Yearling AOV Champion — Kyleigh Davis