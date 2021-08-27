Jesus Jara

BOISE — Jesus Jara, a human resources and training and development expert, is Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s choice to be named director of the city’s Office of Police Accountability.

McLean announced her recommendation in a Thursday news release. Jara has served as the office’s interim director since June 1. His appointment will be considered by the Boise City Council at their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the release said.

Jara has more than 15 years of experience in human resources and training and development both in the nonprofit and public sectors. Most recently, he worked with a professional human resources team in Benton County, Oregon, where he served as a senior analyst, the release said.

Additionally, Jara has experience with the city of Boise and its former Office of Police Oversight, having worked as a human resources compliance specialist and a police oversight investigative analyst.

From 2005 to 2014, Jara worked with an Idaho-based, federally funded nonprofit organization to provide social services in education, health, housing and emergency services to migrant/seasonal agricultural working and other low-income families throughout the state, the release said.

