We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
BOISE — Jesus Jara, a human resources and training and development expert, is Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s choice to be named director of the city’s Office of Police Accountability.
McLean announced her recommendation in a Thursday news release. Jara has served as the office’s interim director since June 1. His appointment will be considered by the Boise City Council at their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the release said.
Jara has more than 15 years of experience in human resources and training and development both in the nonprofit and public sectors. Most recently, he worked with a professional human resources team in Benton County, Oregon, where he served as a senior analyst, the release said.
Additionally, Jara has experience with the city of Boise and its former Office of Police Oversight, having worked as a human resources compliance specialist and a police oversight investigative analyst.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
From 2005 to 2014, Jara worked with an Idaho-based, federally funded nonprofit organization to provide social services in education, health, housing and emergency services to migrant/seasonal agricultural working and other low-income families throughout the state, the release said.