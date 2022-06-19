Literally hundreds of kids and adults are discovering new depths of reading during the summer reading program at Emmett Public library. Nearly 400 kids and 200 adults have already joined the program since it began June 6.
This summer’s promotional program to encourage kids to read while school is out carries with it a theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The library is inviting kids of all ages to submerge themselves in the reading program — which is more than just reading.
The program carries with it reading challenges, make and take crafts, special events, games, prices and much more.
There are a record number of kids already registered but still room for more. The registration is free and simple for all residents. But you must register by June 30 to receive a bonus non-resident library card.
The task is simple. Read for at least 30 minutes each day. You must log your hours.
There are distinctly different take and make projects available each week, while supplies last, during library open hours.
The Messenger Index is getting into the act as well. On page B2 of our weekly edition you will find a full page of kids activities from Kid Scoop — all coordinated with “Oceans of Possiblities” theme. You are encouraged to share this page with your children, grandchildren, neighbors or just enjoy the fun brain stimulation yourself.
Incentives for the kids to meet their reading goals include some cash and free books. The summer reading incentive program runs through July 22 when all reading calendars are to be turned in. That will follow a final grand finale Wednesday on July 20th when the Library will host a Pirates on Parade party from 2 to 5 p.m.
In addition to the summer reading program with an oceanic theme, the library is also happy to be partnering with 4-H to offer enrichment activities each Tuesday, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.