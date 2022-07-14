BOISE — About a dozen teenage girls were gathered on a large lot on Saturday — they took axes to locked doors, used power tools to break apart a car, sprayed powerful hoses at cones and carried and placed large ladders against a building.
This group learned that “fighting fire like a girl” is a good thing, according to Boise Fire Department Firefighter Kasey Hochmuht.
She helped design the one-day Ignite Bootcamp for Treasure Valley young women, which took place at the Boise Fire Training Center, to help the participants build confidence and see firefighting as a potential career. In June, she and the department also held a two-day bootcamp for adult women who are interested in fire service.
“I think that programs like this are important, because it can feel like there’s limitations to the opportunities that they have available,” Hochmuht said, “but I also want to show them that through strength and technique and preparation, they have the ability to do some pretty incredible things. Some things that may seem impossible.”
Women firefighters from across Idaho volunteered to mentor participants as they learned how to forcibly enter a building, extricate someone from a vehicle, properly use ladders, and hose management. They even got to “fly” in an aerial apparatus’ bucket to the top of a 64-foot-tall building.
“It’s super fun,” Georgia Hampton, 16, said. “It’s a great opportunity to get out with other girls and just break stuff.”
Hampton’s father is a wildland firefighter and she heard about the program through him.
One of the other participants, 17-year-old Rachel Krafft, first became interested in this potential career path after she took an orientation on police and fire class at Renaissance High School.
“I was planning on going the police route, and I started taking that class and just fell in love with the fire part — helping people, climbing buildings, breaking things,” she said, with a laugh at the end.
The idea behind the two events held this summer was to help improve recruitment of women to the department, Hochmuht said. She was able to organize them after she had hip surgery in October and was put on modified duty. During this time, her chief approached her about increasing recruitment in general and of women in particular.
She put together a plan for the adult program and asked to do an additional one for girls, modeled after a similar program she held in 2019 with the Girl Scouts.
“I want them to walk away with a ‘yes this is absolutely what I want to do,’ or ‘maybe this isn’t for me,’ but I want that experience to be supportive and I want it to be inclusive,” Hochmuht said.
Plans for future Ignite Bootcamp events are being discussed, said Boise Fire spokesperson Lynsey Amundson. The department “will continue to explore options of hosting, assisting, and promoting programs like this in the future,” Amundson said in an email.
One of the participants in the 2019 Girl Scouts program was Ivy Denen, who’s now 19. She’s currently working with the Nampa Fire Department through the College of Western Idaho’s work experience program. Denen graduated from CWI’s fire academy in December with a number of certifications.
By the time she did Hochmuht’s Girl Scout program in 2019, she was already very motivated to become a firefighter from taking classes in high school and doing a first responder camp.
Denen served as one of the volunteers Saturday, helming the ladder skills station. She demonstrated how to select the correct ladder, properly throw them against a window or roof and how to work as a team to do accomplish these tasks.
“I was so excited the first day,” Denen said. “Being on the other side of it and being able to share my passion and the few things I know so far, I’ve only been in it for barely a year, but the few things I’ve learned, and the things I’m excited about – I just love sharing that, and seeing other people be excited about it too.”
For Hochmuht, she wasn’t planning on pursuing structure fire. Her dad was a smokejumper, which is a wildland firefighter who parachutes into remote areas to provide an initial attack on a blaze. At age 18, she followed in his footsteps into wildland firefighting, which she did for a total of 11 years.
While going to nursing school, and “not loving it,” a former colleague let her know about an opening at Boise Fire. She’s now been with the department for six years.
“It was the best career move I ever made,” she said. “I have the best job in the world.”
At Saturday’s bootcamp, she emphasized creating a space where people felt supported and comfortable learning. She spoke to the girls about seeing themselves taking up space and “being loud.”
“The best part about it is that I have women from all over the state of Idaho here that are firefighters in their own areas that get to come out and teach them these skills,” Hochmuht said, “so not only are they learning that they are capable and that these are possibilities for them but they are being shown by example from people that do these jobs.”
She said they should strive to be “fighting fire like a girl, because we’re crushing it.”