Boise School Board Trustee Alicia Estey is stepping down, she told her colleagues in a resignation letter Thursday.
The Treasure Valley attorney cited an increase in her professional responsibilities in leaving her post.
“Despite my best efforts, I am unable to devote the time necessary to meaningfully participate in carrying out the responsibilities of a Trustee, particularly in light of the many challenges facing public schools,” Estey wrote in her resignation letter.
Estey is the Vice President for University Affairs at Boise State University and serves as BSU President Marlene Tromp’s chief of staff.
“The challenges school boards are grappling with today are significantly more complex than” those they were dealing with in 2018 when Estey was elected, she told Idaho Education News by email Friday. “They require a greater time commitment than I am able to give without impacting my efficacy as a VP and Chief of Staff at Boise State.”
In parting, she said she’s especially proud of the Boise district and board’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board will be in charge of appointing a replacement to finish her term, which expires September of 2024.
This marks the third resignation by a Boise school board member in two school years.
The board was slated to formally accept Estey’s resignation Monday.