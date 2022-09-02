Support Local Journalism


An apparent shooting left one dead in a parking lot in Nampa Thursday night.

Nampa Police officers responded to reports of the shooting at the 2100 block of North Cassia Street around 8:51 p.m. where they allegedly found a man with gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The officers’ life saving measures failed the man was pronounced dead at the scene

