After a nearly two-year hiatus, Treefort Music Fest is back in downtown Boise this week.
The festivities begin Wednesday and last through Sunday. While a wide variety of music opportunities will be present, there are other fun-filled activities as well, including Alefort, Artfort, Comedyfort, Dragfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, Skatefort, Yogafort and Music Talks.
Tickets are already sold out, and only individuals with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed admission.
Treefort will be held in Boise’s west downtown area, near Grove and West Idaho streets. The event was last held in March 2019 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
According to a festival spokesperson, Grove Street between 11th and 15th streets will be closed during the festival, as will 12th Street between Main and Front streets. Angel Abaya added that the festival is expecting about 5,500 attendees a day, lower than in years past because of COVID protocols and ticket sales closing early.
Valley Regional Transit will also operate a free "Treeline" bus circulator from 6 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Saturday. It will run about every 10 minutes on Main and Idaho streets between 14th and 3rd streets, with stops near popular venues.