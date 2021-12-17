BOISE — The Boise Fire Department arrived at its first stop, the Ronald McDonald House in Boise, to give families with children in the hospital toys for the holidays — and they brought two special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The annual toy brigade brings local firefighters to hospitals and charity programs to donate nearly 350 toys to children in the hospital and children with siblings in the hospital.
The fire department arrived at the Ronald McDonald House in style Friday, with a Boise State Broncos fire truck that could be heard from down the street.
With big grins, the Clauses waved to the children from the top of the truck, and a crew of Boise firefighters began unloading boxes of toys into the courtyard, where young children watched intently.
The children and their families were able to pick through an array of toy trucks, baby dolls, Barbies, stuffed animals and more.
Roy Rosales, a 1 ½ year-old, threw a basketball that was nearly twice his size around the courtyard of the house while his parents collected toys and watched from afar.
“His baby brother is in the hospital,” Alondra Rosales, Roy’s mother, said. “The last thing on our minds has been Christmas shopping.”
Roy’s brother was born at 26 weeks, Alondra Rosales said, so they reside at the Ronald McDonald House until he’s discharged from the hospital.
The house provides a secure place for families to stay while their ill or injured children remain in the hospital — some families stay throughout the holidays, said volunteer coordinator Stephanie Meredith, so bringing the holiday joy to those families can be meaningful and impactful.
“It’s a great feeling,” Meredith said.
Maren Hermanstorfer, the House’s family services coordinator, watched the children take pictures with Santa. She added that while the kids were waiting for the fire department to arrive, they were all listening to a resident play holiday tunes on the piano.
“Just imagine not being home on Christmas,” she said.
Dane Oldham, a senior firefighter for the department, does this nearly every year, he said. The firefighters that volunteer for the event “really have passion,” Oldham said, and want to help the community.
“It’s just awesome,” Oldham said.
The Local 149 team also traveled to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center to round up their morning of gift-giving.
{span}“{/span}{span}We are so grateful to our community of generous supporters who make the work we do at Boise Fire Community Assistance Fund possible,” said Boise firefighter Craig Martin.{/span}