Camping along a desert road between Marsing and Jordan Valley ended up with a big surprise — a mild evening and then a wild morning. We moved our camp to harder-packed terrain when it was apparent that a snowstorm was blowing in. Always be alert to the weather. Photos by Pete Zimowsky
Spring camping in the high desert of Oregon and Idaho is an adventure with many rewards.
There’s lots of hiking, ATVing, wildlife watching and wildflower photography.
But that adventure means being prepared for anything.
We were camping about 20 miles west of Jordan Valley, Ore., last week at about 5,000 feet in elevation, and it went from relaxing outside the camper in camp chairs in sunshine and 50 degrees to waking up in the morning huddled in 12 degrees and snow.
Good thing for the camper’s furnace and our double 0-degree sleeping bag. It was 38 degrees inside the camper before the furnace kicked in.
We camp and trek every spring in the high desert and love seeing pronghorns, lots of raptors, deer, coyotes and other critters. Desert meadows, creek beds and marshlands are stopovers for sandhill cranes, pintails, snow geese and other migrating wildlife.
It’s a very dry year in the desert and we went in on our recent camping trip on dusty roads. All of the creek crossings on our route were dry when normally they are a foot deep on the road. Yet, on the last day of the trip, we were driving on snow-covered roads with a slimy, gooey mud underneath.
Our favorite areas for exploring are side roads off U.S. 95 from Jordan Valley to Blue Mountain Pass near the Nevada border.
If you’re heading out this time of the year, don’t go if the weather forecast is bad and roads are muddy. Make sure you have enough water and provisions for extra days in case you get stuck. Tell relatives and friends where you are going and when you expect to be back. Better yet, have some sort of satellite device to send out an emergency call, such as SPOT or Garmin inReach. You can send a text with theses devices and it’s good to know the phone number of the nearest tow truck.
A lot of the desert’s main gravel roads are all-weather roads and OK for exploring if dry. Side roads are Owyhee Gumbo and not advised for travel in wet weather. When exploring, respect private property.
The most common trouble with desert travel is tire damage or flats. Make sure your spare is in good shape.
Get out there and enjoy the desert, but make sure you have the gear and supplies to get back home.