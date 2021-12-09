MELBA — Celebration Park’s East End camping area has reopened after closure for improvements.
According to a press release, the improvements include a new vault toilet that has been installed at the entrance for campground users, hikers, anglers, and other day-users.
Celebration Park, an archeological park near the Snake River, is used for field trips, camping, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities.
The park’s east end, a half mile east from Celebration Park’s visitor center, offers overnight tent and RV camping, a walking path with multiple accesses to fishing along the Snake River and views of the Snake River Canyon.
“The new improvements to Celebration Park’s East End are a very welcome addition that campers and visitors will be able to appreciate for years to come,” Nicki Schwend, director of Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources, said in the release.
“As always, we ask that visitors please be respectful of the new improvements so everyone can enjoy them.”
Contractors will continue to finalize improvements in the area over the coming weeks.
Visitors should expect small delays during the month of December, and are asked to be mindful of the construction traffic.
