When Brock Richardson arrived on the College of Idaho campus last year, many of his football teammates simply referred to him as ‘C-Rich’s little brother.’
Older brother, Connor Richardson, was already an established receiver with the Yotes, with 1,000 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to his name.
After a successful spring season, coupled with the graduation of Connor, Brock doesn’t hear that as much anymore. He’s now earned his own title: ‘B-Rich.’
“I’m trying to live up to what C-Rich did in this program,” said Brock. “He spent five years in this program, just grinding. He left a pretty good legacy, and I’m just trying to step in and meet the expectations.”
The younger Richardson is expected to get an expanded role with the Yotes this season, which starts today with a 1 p.m. road game against Montana State-Northern. Brock is expected to get the start against the Lights, replacing his older brother, who is the only offensive starter from the spring to have graduated.
“I’m super excited, it’s been a long time since I played more than four games,” said Richardson. “My senior season we played about 12, and that was really exciting. So, I’m glad to be back, getting more football in. It was a quick turnaround, but I’m ready to go.”
Richardson will be part of a talented receiving corps, which brings back big-play threats like senior Hunter Juarez, who enters the season with 1,550 career receiving yards, and junior Isaiah Veal, who had a pair of 100-yard receiving games last season.
“Overall, I feel like we’ve got a lot of speed on the team,” said Richardson. “We’re going to make it harder for DBs to cover us. Especially since we’ve been going against our DBs, who are debatably the best DBs in the conference. We’ve been putting in work all summer and going up against them is going to make us really hard to deal with all season.”
But even with a bunch of talented receivers around him, the redshirt freshman has still managed to stand out and make a name for himself.
“I played with his older brother for most of my career and there’s not much difference between the two,” said Juarez. “They’re both amazing athletes, super good in the slot, consistent, hands like no other. If you throw Brock the ball, he’s going to catch it. I love working with Brock, he works harder than everyone else and is a really smart kid.”
Playing in a rotational role during the four-game season in the spring, Richardson was second on the Yotes with 214 yards on 12 catches. In his first career college game, against Montana State-Northern, he beat his defender and caught a pass from Jacob Holcomb just past the 50-yard line, running it in for a 72-yard touchdown.
“Well, I think one thing’s for sure, we know he can play at this level, and be very, very effective,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said about Richardson’s spring. “I think it’s just the experience. I don’t think anybody in the whole program views him as a redshirt freshman. He’s an experienced, savvy competitor that we’re counting on.”
In addition to his receiving duties, Richardson also stepped in on punt and kickoff returns, averaging 13.3 yards per punt return and 27.4 yards per kickoff. He was named a second-team All-Frontier Conference returner.
“It was a little bit of a shock, because college football is way faster than high school football,” Richardson said of the spring season. “But as soon as I got my first catch and got hit, I was like ‘welcome to college football, I’m ready to play now.' In high school, I had to do a lot more than I do now, so now it’s nicer knowing I have a role playing receiver. I know what I got to do, so I can focus on it and be really good at it.”