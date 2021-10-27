CALDWELL — For Ricardo Time and Ivory Miles-Williams, there was never any question.
With a 2020-21 season with the College of Idaho men’s basketball team, which in many ways felt incomplete, neither of the Yotes seniors were ready to call it quits just yet. Given an extra year of eligibility by the NAIA, neither hesitated to take it.
“It’s been a perfect platform for me, being able to come back and go through this again,” said Time, a guard who averaged 13.8 points per game during last season, which was largely interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re in a regular year now and it’s special to me since I didn’t have a normal senior year that I would have had. But it’s also great for me because I get to start a master’s program at my school and get closer to the pro dreams that I have.”
Time and Miles-Williams will be the two super seniors for the Yotes, with both playing in their fifth years of eligibility. The College of Idaho opens the season hosting the Taco Bell Shootout this weekend with a game Friday against Rocky Mountain and one on Saturday against Park-Gilbert.
“I’ve been talking to my mom a little bit, and the main thing is she hasn’t seen me play in the two years since the conference tournament of my junior year,” said Miles-Williams, who missed most of last season with an ankle injury. “Talking to her, I told her how excited I am. I’m not as nervous as I would be coming into my first college game as a freshman. My confidence is through the roof and it has been since I stepped on the court again.”
Both were key contributors two seasons ago, when the Yotes entered the NAIA Division II playoff as the No. 1 overall seed with aspirations of their first national title since 1996. Those dreams came to a sudden end the morning after a first-round win against Northwestern (Iowa) as the NAIA canceled the tournament with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic really starting to settle in.
Nearly 20 months later, the pair return to help the Yotes try and settle unfinished business.
“They both committed very early to wanting to come back,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “They both graduated on time, had the choice to explore options and they wanted to come back and finish at the College of Idaho. Their experience is key. To be able to win championships and compete at a national tournament, you got to have veterans. So, to have two fifth-year guys is pretty important to us.”
Miles-Williams said that the decision to return came before he suffered his injury in the second game of the season, against Boise State. He ruptured his left Achillies in that game and underwent season-ending surgery a few days later.
“I was going to take advantage of the extra year, regardless,” Miles-Williams said. "But me getting injured made my decision even easier. I’m too stubborn to walk away.”
Surgeons told him there was a chance that even if he did return, he wouldn’t be as strong. Family members expressed concerns about him doing further damage to the ankle. But Miles-Williams says he was determined to do everything he could to have a true senior season.
“I think I’m capable of doing it,” said Miles-Williams, who said while he’s not at 100 percent just yet, he thinks he’s started hitting his stride with the ankle the past few weeks. “That’s the trust the coach has in me, too. Who knows, I might not be the most athletic person on the floor every night, but I know I’ll be the smartest.”
During his recovery, Time often checked in with Miles-Williams to make sure he was still committed to returning for another season. Time, who had transferred in to the College of Idaho from West Hills (California) Community College prior to the 2018-19 season, played through last season’s 8-9 season, which saw 12 games get cancelled amidst the pandemic. The cancellations forced the College of Idaho to play five NCAA Division I opponents, all of which were losses.
But Time embraced an opportunity to continue playing with the Yotes and having Miles-Williams return for the season was part of what he was looking forward to.
“He’s like a long-lost brother,” Time said about Miles-Williams. “When I came in here and met him, we hit it off. We relate in so many different ways and thrive off of each other. ... I wanted to make sure he was going to be here if I came back, too. I was telling him I couldn’t do it without him and he wouldn’t want to do it without me. That was one of the major things that made it special for us to come back and do it again.”
Both Miles-Williams and Time finished their undergraduate degrees in the spring, with Miles-Williams getting a degree in psychology and Time getting a business degree. The College of Idaho, which does not offer any Master’s programs, created a sports leadership certificate program to give fifth-year athletes at the school a chance to remain academically eligible. For both the men’s basketball players who are taking advantage of it, it fits in well with their post-basketball playing days. Miles-Williams hopes to become a basketball coach, while Time wants to work in the front office for a professional team.
“We just found out the classes we’re taking are transferable,” said Miles-Williams. “So now I’m looking onward and thinking of doing some grad school stuff after, too. For me I’m going to use that to my advantage, get some credits and keep them rolling.”
Now that they have both super seniors back, the Yotes are looking to regain the momentum they had before the 2020 NAIA Tournament was canceled. The NAIA will now host a single 64-team bracket as opposed the two 32-team brackets it had in 2020. Additionally, in-state rival Lewis-Clark State joined the Cascade Conference last season, so this year will feature a 12-team conference. The regular season and tournament champions still both get automatic bids to the national tournament.
“Another reason for me to come back is to be around these guys and pursue that dream of winning a national championship,” Time said. “My junior year we had the opportunity to do that and it was taken away from us. Then this past year, we didn’t get the true opportunity to do that. So, this is a chance for me to set in stone, a real chance to try and do it one last time before I hang it up for my college career.”