Before leaving on a two-year church mission trip to London following the 2017 season, Ben Hruby made College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski a promise that he would return.
As the only member of the LDS Church on the Yotes roster at the time, Hruby didn’t want to give the Yotes a bad impression of what happens when players come back.
“I was one of the first that they had come into the program, play, and then leave on a mission to come back,” said Hruby. “I told myself before I left, no matter what, even if I don’t want to play football anymore, I’m going to come back for at least a year. I don’t want to leave a negative experience for the coaching staff in terms of their experience with LDS guys going on missions.”
After spending the 2018 and ‘19 seasons in England, Hruby kept his word and was back for the Yotes in the spring’s COVID-19 shortened season. This season, as the No. 2 tight end behind Connor Gagain, Hruby is once again getting involved in the offense. Two weeks ago, he caught his first pass since returning during a win at Eastern Oregon. He caught two more passes last week in a loss to Carroll.
Hruby and the Yotes (3-2, 3-2 Frontier Conference) will be on the road again today with a game at Montana Tech (2-3, 2-3).
“It was a long great two years I was away, but being back and having a normal fall season feels great,” said Hruby. “At the end of the 2017 I really got involved with the offense and I think those things are starting to pick back up again.”
Hruby came to Caldwell after graduating from Bishop Kelly in 2017 and seeing many potential offers go away when schools found out he was going on a mission. He remembers one school, in particular, that gave him an offer only to pull it a week later because they had already maxed out the number of scholarships. They were willing to give to athletes who would leave to go on a mission.
But Moroski and the Yotes were not deterred.
“We recruit a number of LDS kids and I welcome them and respect their personal and family convictions,” Moroski said. “We chose to stay with them and if they stay with us, it works out. The recruitment can be complex because they’re free to go where they want, even after the mission. ... It’s gotten a little bit easier to maintain some sort of relationship and communication over the time, so it’s not a surprise when they come back. But Ben was one who has been different than all the others that said ‘Coach, I’ll be there. You can count on it."
In the year leading up to his mission, Hruby played in all 11 games, but really started coming on late in the season. All six of his catches for 129 yards came in the final five games of the season. He had a 52-yard touchdown reception in the season finale against Montana State Northern
After the season was over, he left for London, where Hruby was born while his father was serving in the Air Force. His mission president was David Checketts, the former General Manager of the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks. Being a big sports person himself, Checketts made sure that Hruby had the time he needed to work out and keep himself in playing shape.
He returned in December 2019, shortly after the Yotes’ Frontier Conference title season ended. But there was an underlying problem threatening Hruby’s return.
During the 2017 season, his hip started bothering him. It wasn’t enough to keep him out, so Hruby did the best he could to ignore it and play though the pain.
“Being a young buck, a freshman, 18-years old, I figured I could do anything, so I just got it wrapped and played through,” said Hruby. “When I was on my mission, it just kept getting worse and worse and worse. I went and saw doctors there and there were talks of maybe coming home to get surgery. So I got home and we went to spring ball. I was having so much pain, so I finally went in and found out I had a torn labrum in my hip.”
Hruby had surgery scheduled for March 27, 2020. That was postponed, along with most non-emergency surgeries, as the COVID-19 pandemic started. He had another opportunity to have the operation in July 2020, but at that point there was still hope that the Yotes would have a season in the fall, so he postponed it further. The season was eventually pushed back to the spring and by the time that ended in April, Hruby didn’t feel like there would be enough time to get the surgery and be back for this season.
He’s scheduled to get the surgery on Dec. 19, one day after the NAIA championship game.
“It’s caused a lot of problems in terms of my quad and I have some fluid that drains in my knee, so I have to get a cortisone shot every couple months,” Hruby said. “I just manage it and play through it. It’s been four years, so what’s a couple more months to get it fixed before my final season.”
At 22, Hruby is the oldest player on the Yotes roster, beating out quarterback Jack Rice by a couple of months. But even after getting married earlier this year, Hruby remains committed to the program that took a chance on him when other programs wouldn’t. His wife, Emma, who he met in London where she was also serving her mission, left school at BYU to work as a dental assistant to support Hruby and his dream.
“She left everything behind, her family, to come help support us here and let me play football these next couple of years," Hruby said. "She knows that’s my dream and that was the commitment I made four years ago to this coaching staff. I’m not going to go back on that word. I’m here for the long haul and I’m going to support this program the best that I can."