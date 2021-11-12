The College of Idaho football team enters the final week of the regular season with a chance at another Frontier Conference title.
With a little bit of help, the Yotes can get a little bit more.
The Yotes (7-2, 7-2 Frontier Conference) take a trip up to Helena, Montana, today to take on Carroll College in their regular-season finale. The College of Idaho will clinch at least a share of the league title for the third straight year with a win.
Should the Yotes win and Montana Western beat Rocky Mountain, the College of Idaho would grab the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs, assuming it stays ranked in the top 20. The Yotes are currently ranked No. 18.
Rocky Mountain and the College of Idaho are currently tied for the Frontier Conference lead, but the Battlin’ Bears (7-2, 7-2) own the tiebreaker over the Yotes thanks to a 33-30 win over the Yotes in Caldwell on Sept. 4.
Montana Western (6-3, 6-3) has its own outside shot at the automatic bid if it can beat Rocky Mountain and the Yotes fall to Carroll. Under that scenario, College of Idaho, Rocky Mountain and Montana Western would all share a claim to the conference title. If one of those three teams finish in the Top 20, it would grab an automatic bid. Montana Western is currently ranked No. 23, while Rocky Mountain is No. 16.
The Battlin’ Bears have already beat the Bulldogs once this season, with Rocky Mountain taking a 41-31 win at home on Oct. 2. That same day, Carroll (5-4, 5-4) scored 21 unanswered points, including a game-winning touchdown with 56 seconds left, to beat the College of Idaho 28-21 at Simplot Stadium.
The Yotes led that game 21-7 after a Nick Calzaretta touchdown in the third quarter. But Carroll freshman quarterback Jack Prka, a Coeur d’Alene High graduate, had 194 yards on 13-of-20 passing in the second half with a pair of touchdowns and Baxter Tuggle had a 3-yard touchdown run late to send the Saints to victory.